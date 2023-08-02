BAFL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.24%)
BIPL 16.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.96%)
BOP 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (5.26%)
CNERGY 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (7.43%)
DFML 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.16%)
DGKC 56.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.96%)
FABL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.82%)
FCCL 12.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
FFL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
GGL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
HBL 103.25 Increased By ▲ 6.75 (6.99%)
HUBC 83.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.04%)
HUMNL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
KEL 2.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.07%)
LOTCHEM 28.68 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.25%)
MLCF 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.97%)
OGDC 104.99 Increased By ▲ 7.24 (7.41%)
PAEL 11.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.06%)
PIOC 95.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.1%)
PPL 77.98 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (2.34%)
PRL 18.46 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.94%)
SILK 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.60 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.15%)
SSGC 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
TELE 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.57%)
TPLP 13.61 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
TRG 108.20 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (1.7%)
UNITY 28.27 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.32%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 4,993 Increased By 76 (1.55%)
BR30 17,898 Increased By 452.9 (2.6%)
KSE100 48,765 Increased By 534.1 (1.11%)
KSE30 17,480 Increased By 219.7 (1.27%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Turkiye’s Erdogan tells Putin he will continue efforts to reinstate grain deal

Reuters Published 02 Aug, 2023 03:27pm

ANKARA: Turkiye’s President Tayyip Erdogan told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in a phone call that he would continue to engage in diplomacy to reinstate the Black Sea grain initiative, Erdogan’s office said on Wednesday.

Erdogan and Putin agreed on the Russian president paying a visit to Turkey, the Turkiye presidency’s statement said.

“President Erdogan expressed the importance of refraining from steps that could escalate tensions during the Russia-Ukraine war, emphasizing the significance of the Black Sea initiative, which he described as a bridge of peace,” the statement added.

President Vladimir Putin Turkiye grain deal Turkiye’s President Tayyip Erdogan

Comments

1000 characters

Turkiye’s Erdogan tells Putin he will continue efforts to reinstate grain deal

Intra-day update: rupee slips lower against US dollar

Pakistan’s textile exports slump continues in July: APTMA

Turkiye is a ‘natural partner’ for CPEC: PM Shehbaz

Sunridge Foods to invest up to Rs1bn in agri, tech sector

Aga Khan fund intends to acquire additional shares of HBL worth nearly Rs3.5bn

Civilians’ trial in military courts: SC dismisses plea seeking full court

Contempt case: ECP defers Imran Khan’s indictment again

Three ‘key’ sectors: Govt optimistic about investment prospects

Pakistan’s share of investment: Barrick Gold agrees to make payment in PKR

Minister tries to justify hike

Read more stories