BAFL 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.2%)
BIPL 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.08%)
BOP 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.39%)
CNERGY 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (7.71%)
DFML 13.33 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.93%)
DGKC 56.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.4%)
FABL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.82%)
FCCL 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
FFL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
GGL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
HBL 96.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.21%)
HUBC 84.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
KEL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.49%)
LOTCHEM 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.32%)
MLCF 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.46%)
OGDC 102.16 Increased By ▲ 4.41 (4.51%)
PAEL 11.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
PIBTL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.45%)
PIOC 95.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.57%)
PPL 77.11 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.19%)
PRL 18.44 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (3.83%)
SILK 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.04%)
SSGC 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.89%)
TELE 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
TPLP 13.64 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.59%)
TRG 108.80 Increased By ▲ 2.41 (2.27%)
UNITY 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.98%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 4,965 Increased By 47.9 (0.97%)
BR30 17,613 Increased By 168.7 (0.97%)
KSE100 48,591 Increased By 360.6 (0.75%)
KSE30 17,417 Increased By 157.4 (0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Contempt case: ECP defers Imran Khan’s indictment again

  • Adjourns hearing till August 22
BR Web Desk Published 02 Aug, 2023 01:21pm

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) once again deferred the indictment of former prime minister Imran Khan till August 22 in a case pertaining to contempt of the electoral body and the chief election commissioner (CEC), it was reported on Wednesday.

Last year, the ECP issued contempt notices against Imran for allegedly using inappropriate language against the CEC and the ECP.

During the hearing today, Shoaib Shaheen, representing Imran, requested an adjournment till September.

He also filed an application seeking exemption from personal appearance on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman’s behalf.

The lawyer informed the commission that Imran had to visit the hospital for his medical checkup as he had been appearing before several courts recently.

The hearing was subsequently adjourned till August 22.

During the previous hearing, Imran’s counsel requested the ECP to defer the hearing as he needed more time to gather the case record.

arrest ECP PTI Chairman Imran Khan ECP contempt case

Comments

1000 characters

Contempt case: ECP defers Imran Khan’s indictment again

Intra-day update: rupee slips lower against US dollar

Pakistan’s textile exports slump continues in July: APTMA

Turkiye is a ‘natural partner’ for CPEC: PM Shehbaz

Three ‘key’ sectors: Govt optimistic about investment prospects

Bilawal says govt can take action against terrorist hideouts in Afghanistan

Civilians’ trial in military courts: SC dismisses plea seeking full court

Pakistan’s share of investment: Barrick Gold agrees to make payment in PKR

Minister tries to justify hike

Order issued against authorities: Closure of One Customs clearance system hitting businesses: FTO

Read more stories