Contempt case: ECP defers Imran Khan’s indictment again

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) once again deferred the indictment of former prime minister Imran Khan till August 22 in a case pertaining to contempt of the electoral body and the chief election commissioner (CEC), it was reported on Wednesday.

Last year, the ECP issued contempt notices against Imran for allegedly using inappropriate language against the CEC and the ECP.

During the hearing today, Shoaib Shaheen, representing Imran, requested an adjournment till September.

He also filed an application seeking exemption from personal appearance on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman’s behalf.

The lawyer informed the commission that Imran had to visit the hospital for his medical checkup as he had been appearing before several courts recently.

The hearing was subsequently adjourned till August 22.

During the previous hearing, Imran’s counsel requested the ECP to defer the hearing as he needed more time to gather the case record.