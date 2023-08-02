BAFL 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
BIPL 16.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.2%)
BOP 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (5.7%)
CNERGY 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (7.14%)
DFML 13.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.39%)
DGKC 56.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.7%)
FABL 25.76 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
FCCL 12.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
FFL 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
GGL 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
HBL 102.20 Increased By ▲ 5.70 (5.91%)
HUBC 83.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
KEL 2.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.07%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.96%)
MLCF 33.39 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.34%)
OGDC 104.08 Increased By ▲ 6.33 (6.48%)
PAEL 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
PIBTL 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.37%)
PIOC 95.91 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.22%)
PPL 77.97 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (2.32%)
PRL 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (3.6%)
SILK 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.38 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.67%)
SSGC 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.69%)
TELE 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
TPLP 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.81%)
TRG 108.11 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (1.62%)
UNITY 28.26 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.28%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 4,993 Increased By 76 (1.55%)
BR30 17,898 Increased By 452.9 (2.6%)
KSE100 48,765 Increased By 534.1 (1.11%)
KSE30 17,480 Increased By 219.7 (1.27%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

3rd straight fall: rupee settles at 289.38 against US dollar

  • Currency depreciates 0.64% in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published August 2, 2023 Updated August 2, 2023 05:02pm

The Pakistani rupee registered a loss for the third straight session against the US dollar as it depreciated 0.64% on Wednesday.

At close, the rupee settled at 289.38, a decrease of Rs1.84, as per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

On Monday, the rupee had registered back-to-back losses against the dollar to depreciate 0.31% to settle at 287.54.

Experts attributed the rise in US dollar value to demand-supply pressure in the market.

“The ease in import restrictions is driving demand for US dollar,” Samiullah Tariq, Head of Research at Pak Kuwait Investment Company Limited, told Business Recorder.

The expert said the greenback is expected to remain range bound, and would trade in the range of 285-290.

In a key development, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) provisionally collected Rs538 billion during July 2023 against the assigned monthly target of Rs534 billion, reflecting an increase of Rs4 billion.

Globally, the US dollar struggled to make headway on Wednesday after a cut on the US government’s top credit rating by Fitch raised questions about the country’s fiscal outlook, though it drew some support from a relatively resilient run of economic data.

Ratings agency Fitch on Tuesday downgraded the United States to AA+ from AAA in a move that drew an angry response from the White House and surprised investors, coming despite the resolution two months ago of the debt ceiling crisis.

The US dollar index was last 0.09% higher at 102.09, after slipping broadly in the wake of the Fitch news.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, surged on Wednesday, trading near their highest levels since April, buoyed by crude and fuel product inventory data showing robust US demand. Brent crude futures for October were up 44 cents, or 0.5%, to $85.35 a barrel.

Oil prices US dollar Exchange rate currency exchange rate today Dollar rate in interbank market Pakistani rupees rupee rate FBR revenue collection target

Comments

1000 characters
Zardari Aug 02, 2023 02:55pm
Why not bous fix the dollars rate.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

3rd straight fall: rupee settles at 289.38 against US dollar

Pakistan’s textile exports slump continues in July: APTMA

Turkiye is a ‘natural partner’ for CPEC: PM Shehbaz

Sunridge Foods to invest up to Rs1bn in agri, tech sector

Aga Khan fund intends to acquire additional shares of HBL worth nearly Rs3.5bn

Civilians’ trial in military courts: SC dismisses plea seeking full court

Contempt case: ECP defers Imran Khan’s indictment again

Three ‘key’ sectors: Govt optimistic about investment prospects

Pakistan’s share of investment: Barrick Gold agrees to make payment in PKR

Minister tries to justify hike

Read more stories