BAFL 41.15 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.39%)
BIPL 17.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
BOP 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.39%)
CNERGY 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.29%)
DFML 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.16%)
DGKC 57.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
FABL 25.95 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.01%)
FCCL 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
FFL 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
GGL 11.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
HBL 96.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.27%)
HUBC 84.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.9%)
HUMNL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
KEL 2.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.41%)
LOTCHEM 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.53%)
MLCF 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.61%)
OGDC 103.40 Increased By ▲ 5.65 (5.78%)
PAEL 11.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
PIBTL 4.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
PIOC 95.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.73%)
PPL 78.34 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (2.81%)
PRL 17.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.62%)
SILK 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.94%)
SNGP 47.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.39%)
SSGC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
TELE 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.37%)
TPLP 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.52%)
TRG 109.35 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (2.78%)
UNITY 27.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.4%)
WTL 1.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,968 Increased By 51.1 (1.04%)
BR30 17,667 Increased By 222.1 (1.27%)
KSE100 48,621 Increased By 390.6 (0.81%)
KSE30 17,435 Increased By 175.5 (1.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dollar shaky after US credit rating downgrade

Reuters Published 02 Aug, 2023 09:21am

SINGAPORE: The dollar struggled to make headway on Wednesday after a cut on the US government’s top credit rating by Fitch raised questions about the country’s fiscal outlook, though it drew some support from a relatively resilient run of economic data.

Rating agency Fitch on Tuesday downgraded the United States to AA+ from AAA in a move that drew an angry response from the White House and surprised investors, coming despite the resolution two months ago of the debt ceiling crisis.

That nudged the greenback lower, lifting the euro toward $1.10.

The single currency was last 0.11% higher at $1.0996, after earlier touching a session-high of $1.1020.

Sterling similarly gained 0.05% to $1.2782, while the US dollar index was last 0.09% higher at 102.09, after slipping broadly in the wake of the Fitch news. “We don’t think the Fitch decision is that material.

Certainly, we’ve seen the market move a little bit this morning but over the near term, I don’t think it’s going to be a longer lasting driver,“ said Rodrigo Catril, senior currency strategist at National Australia Bank (NAB).

The dollar was also underpinned by economic data on Tuesday that showed US job openings remained at levels consistent with tight labour market conditions, even as they fell to the lowest level in more than two years in June.

A separate report suggested US manufacturing might be stabilising at weaker levels in July amid a gradual improvement in new orders, though factory employment dropped to a three-year low.

Elsewhere, the Japanese yen was roughly 0.1% stronger at 143.21 per dollar, paring some of its gains from earlier in the morning.

Dollar gains after relatively strong data

Minutes of the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) June policy meeting released Wednesday morning showed that the board agreed on the need to keep ultra-loose policy for the time being.

The yen had seen three straight sessions of declines since Friday’s BOJ policy decision to loosen its grip on interest rates, as traders are still trying to assess the implications of the move.

“I think the market is still trying to get their head around what this whole thing means,” said NAB’s Catril.

The Australian dollar rose 0.12% to $0.6621, reversing some of its sharp 1.57% fall in the previous session after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) on Tuesday held interest rates steady and signalled that it might be done tightening.

“It would have sent a confusing message if the RBA hiked given trimmed mean inflation met their June forecast and retail trade dipped ahead of (the) decision,” said Matt Simpson, senior market analyst at City Index.

The New Zealand dollar fell 0.23% to $0.6136, after data on Wednesday showed the country’s jobless rate hit a two-year high in the second quarter.

