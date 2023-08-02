BAFL 41.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
Pakistan’s share of investment: Barrick Gold agrees to make payment in PKR

APP Published 02 Aug, 2023 06:47am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said that Reko Diq project would prove to be a game changer for the development of Balochistan and region besides ushering in a new era of progress and prosperity.

The prime minister, talking to a delegation of Barrick Gold led by CEO Mark Bristow which called on him, said Pakistan was rich with immense resources of minerals. The government was taking measures on priority to take maximum advantage of the said resources, he added.

According to a PM Office statement, the Barrick Gold agreed to make the payment of Pakistan’s share of investment in Pakistani rupees.

PM terms Reko Diq project ‘a game changer’

The prime minister said the participation of Barrick Gold and other international firms in Pakistan Mineral Summit held earlier on the day manifested the revival of investors’ confidence in Pakistan.

This revival of the investors’ confidence including that of Barrick Gold in Pakistan was made possible consequent to the formation of Special Investment Facilitation Council.

In the meeting, Mark Bristow apprised the prime minister of progress in the ongoing development works in Reko Diq.

Prime Minister Shehbaz said that the Reko Doq project agreement would prove to be beneficial for both the parties.

He instructed all the relevant institutions to fulfill their responsibilities regarding the execution of Reko Diq project.

The meeting was told that a Community Development Committee had been formed in the Reko Diq which identified actions for uplift of Balochistan and its people.

It was told that the local elders in the committee identified the projects aimed at the prosperity of the people of Balochistan.

Under the project, the skilled local people were being provided employment opportunities and a huge amount would be spent on development of the area.

Minister of State for Petroleum Musaddik Malik and special assistants to PM Jahanzeb Khan and Tariq Bajwa, and relevant senior officers attended the meeting.

Shehbaz Sharif Balochistan REKO DIQ investments PKR Reko Diq case Pakistani rupees PM Shehbaz Sharif PM office Mark Bristow Reko Diq deal

