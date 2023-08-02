'Youm-e-Istehsaal' to be observed on 5th

LAHORE: On the fourth anniversary of the continuous military siege of Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir by Indian forces, the people and government of Pakistan come together to observe "Youm-e-Istehsaal" on August 5.

This day serves as a solemn occasion to protest against the ongoing oppression, brutality, and fear unleashed by the occupying forces in IOK. Throughout the province, a series of protest rallies, processions, and demonstrations will take place during "Youm-e-Istehsaal."

The people's aim is to draw attention to the relentless atrocities and state-sponsored violence committed by the Indian occupying forces. They call for urgent international intervention to address the human rights violations in the region.

Amid the events in Lahore and across Punjab, various visual displays will depict the sufferings caused by Indian oppression in Kashmir. Diverse representatives from different walks of life will share impactful messages through their respective platforms, emphasizing the urgent need to support and rescue the oppressed Kashmiris.

The global community will be urged to unite in granting Kashmiris the right to live in peace, free from state-sponsored atrocities. Advocates seek a peaceful resolution to the longstanding issue and emphasize the fundamental right of self-determination for the people of Indian-Occupied Kashmir.

"Youm-e-Istehsaal" stands as a day of remembrance, solidarity, and advocacy. The people of Pakistan express their unwavering support for justice, peace, and the fulfillment of the Kashmiri people's right to self-determination. They demand the attention of the United Nations and the global community to address the plight of oppressed Kashmiris and put an end to the ongoing sufferings in the region.

