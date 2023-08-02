BAFL 41.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
BIPL 17.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-6.42%)
BOP 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.31%)
CNERGY 3.51 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.86%)
DFML 12.98 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.93%)
DGKC 57.46 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (3.79%)
FABL 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.58%)
FCCL 12.66 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.52%)
FFL 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
GGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.38%)
HBL 96.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.27%)
HUBC 84.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.38%)
HUMNL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
KEL 2.42 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
MLCF 32.99 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.51%)
OGDC 97.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.63%)
PAEL 11.73 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.17%)
PIBTL 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
PIOC 96.03 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (2.16%)
PPL 76.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-2.29%)
PRL 17.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.26%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.83%)
SNGP 46.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.06%)
SSGC 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.08%)
TELE 8.72 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (7.39%)
TPLP 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.05%)
TRG 106.29 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.23%)
UNITY 27.55 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.55%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 4,917 Increased By 15.6 (0.32%)
BR30 17,445 Decreased By -20.6 (-0.12%)
KSE100 48,231 Increased By 195.9 (0.41%)
KSE30 17,260 Increased By 63.3 (0.37%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

'Youm-e-Istehsaal' to be observed on 5th

Recorder Report Published 02 Aug, 2023 06:47am

LAHORE: On the fourth anniversary of the continuous military siege of Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir by Indian forces, the people and government of Pakistan come together to observe "Youm-e-Istehsaal" on August 5.

This day serves as a solemn occasion to protest against the ongoing oppression, brutality, and fear unleashed by the occupying forces in IOK. Throughout the province, a series of protest rallies, processions, and demonstrations will take place during "Youm-e-Istehsaal."

The people's aim is to draw attention to the relentless atrocities and state-sponsored violence committed by the Indian occupying forces. They call for urgent international intervention to address the human rights violations in the region.

Amid the events in Lahore and across Punjab, various visual displays will depict the sufferings caused by Indian oppression in Kashmir. Diverse representatives from different walks of life will share impactful messages through their respective platforms, emphasizing the urgent need to support and rescue the oppressed Kashmiris.

The global community will be urged to unite in granting Kashmiris the right to live in peace, free from state-sponsored atrocities. Advocates seek a peaceful resolution to the longstanding issue and emphasize the fundamental right of self-determination for the people of Indian-Occupied Kashmir.

"Youm-e-Istehsaal" stands as a day of remembrance, solidarity, and advocacy. The people of Pakistan express their unwavering support for justice, peace, and the fulfillment of the Kashmiri people's right to self-determination. They demand the attention of the United Nations and the global community to address the plight of oppressed Kashmiris and put an end to the ongoing sufferings in the region.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

India Pakistan Kashmir UN IIOJK Indian forces Youm e Istehsaal

Comments

1000 characters

'Youm-e-Istehsaal' to be observed on 5th

Bilawal says govt can take action against terrorist hideouts in Afghanistan

Minister tries to justify hike

Pakistan’s share of investment: Barrick Gold agrees to make payment in PKR

Order issued against authorities: Closure of One Customs clearance system hitting businesses: FTO

Income tax return form for TY23: KTBA urges FBR to remove technical glitches, irregularities

SBP bifurcates ‘BC&CPD’ into two separate depts

FBR surpasses July revenue collection target

UAE vows to allow ‘peaceful’ assembly of climate activists

Appointment of new FBR chief Tiwana notified

At least five killed in Hindu-Muslim clashes in Haryana

Read more stories