Pakistan

Shahabuddin Market allottees to be facilitated: Mayor

Recorder Report Published 02 Aug, 2023

KARACHI: Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday said that proper space will be provided to 167 allottees of Shahabuddin Market. During his visit to Shahabuddin Market and Empress Market, the mayor said that development work of Shahabuddin Market will be completed on priority basis as the market has a big business scope.

He said that a comprehensive plan is being prepared to eliminate encroachments from the Saddar neighbourhood, which is the heart of Karachi. Shops in Shahabuddin Market, Empress Market and all other KMC markets will now be allotted through auction. Rent challan for all markets will now be issued after three months instead of six months.

He said that action will be taken against those KMC shop tenants who failed to pay the MUCT bills. KMC markets are located in prime areas, but the rent of these shops is negligible, he said.

