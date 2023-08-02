BAFL 41.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
BIPL 17.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-6.42%)
BOP 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.31%)
CNERGY 3.51 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.86%)
DFML 12.98 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.93%)
DGKC 57.46 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (3.79%)
FABL 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.58%)
FCCL 12.66 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.52%)
FFL 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
GGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.38%)
HBL 96.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.27%)
HUBC 84.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.38%)
HUMNL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
KEL 2.42 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
MLCF 32.99 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.51%)
OGDC 97.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.63%)
PAEL 11.73 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.17%)
PIBTL 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
PIOC 96.03 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (2.16%)
PPL 76.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-2.29%)
PRL 17.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.26%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.83%)
SNGP 46.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.06%)
SSGC 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.08%)
TELE 8.72 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (7.39%)
TPLP 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.05%)
TRG 106.29 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.23%)
UNITY 27.55 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.55%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 4,917 Increased By 15.6 (0.32%)
BR30 17,445 Decreased By -20.6 (-0.12%)
KSE100 48,231 Increased By 195.9 (0.41%)
KSE30 17,260 Increased By 63.3 (0.37%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan wants to improve cooperation with Malaysia: President

Recorder Report Published 02 Aug, 2023 06:47am

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has said that Pakistan wants to further improve bilateral cooperation in the areas of trade, investment, economy, and education with Malaysia.

The president expressed these views while talking to Pakistan’s High Commissioner-designate to Malaysia, Syed Ahsan Raza Shah, who called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, on Tuesday.

Talking to the High Commissioner, the president emphasised the need for further improving trade, investment, and economic relations with Malaysia by fostering linkages with the Malaysian business community and chambers of commerce. He said that bilateral trade between the two countries had witnessed a substantial increase during the last years; however, efforts should be made to further enhance Pakistan’s exports to Malaysia through value-added products. He highlighted the need to explore new opportunities for trade and economic cooperation with Malaysia, adding Malaysian entrepreneurs should benefit from the investment-friendly policies of Pakistan.

The president asked the high commissioner to work for the facilitation and welfare of the Pakistani workforce in Malaysia, besides making efforts to further strengthen and diversify Pakistan-Malaysia bilateral relations. He also underscored the need to highlight the human rights abuses and the atrocities being committed by India in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) as well as the mistreatment of minorities in India.

The president thanked the Government of Malaysia for supporting Pakistan’s efforts in implementing the recommendations of the Financial Action Task Force. He also asked the envoy to convey his best wishes to the government and people of Malaysia.

The president congratulated the high commissioner on his appointment and wished him a successful tenure in Malaysia.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Malaysia Dr Arif Alvi

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan wants to improve cooperation with Malaysia: President

Bilawal says govt can take action against terrorist hideouts in Afghanistan

Minister tries to justify hike

Pakistan’s share of investment: Barrick Gold agrees to make payment in PKR

Order issued against authorities: Closure of One Customs clearance system hitting businesses: FTO

Income tax return form for TY23: KTBA urges FBR to remove technical glitches, irregularities

SBP bifurcates ‘BC&CPD’ into two separate depts

FBR surpasses July revenue collection target

UAE vows to allow ‘peaceful’ assembly of climate activists

Appointment of new FBR chief Tiwana notified

At least five killed in Hindu-Muslim clashes in Haryana

Read more stories