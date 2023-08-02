Khar lauds role of Pak-US entrepreneurs, businessmen

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar on Tuesday lauded the role of Pakistani-American entrepreneurs and businessmen in building a strong bridge between the two countries.

Foreign Office said in a statement that the Minister of State met with eminent Pakistani-American entrepreneurs and businessmen today (Tuesday).

It stated that she lauded their role in strengthening Pakistan-US relations and serving as a bridge between the countries. It added that she reassured them of all possible support in their endeavours.

