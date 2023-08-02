BAFL 41.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
BIPL 17.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-6.42%)
BOP 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.31%)
CNERGY 3.51 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.86%)
DFML 12.98 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.93%)
DGKC 57.46 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (3.79%)
FABL 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.58%)
FCCL 12.66 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.52%)
FFL 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
GGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.38%)
HBL 96.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.27%)
HUBC 84.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.38%)
HUMNL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
KEL 2.42 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
MLCF 32.99 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.51%)
OGDC 97.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.63%)
PAEL 11.73 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.17%)
PIBTL 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
PIOC 96.03 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (2.16%)
PPL 76.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-2.29%)
PRL 17.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.26%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.83%)
SNGP 46.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.06%)
SSGC 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.08%)
TELE 8.72 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (7.39%)
TPLP 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.05%)
TRG 106.29 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.23%)
UNITY 27.55 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.55%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 4,917 Increased By 15.6 (0.32%)
BR30 17,445 Decreased By -20.6 (-0.12%)
KSE100 48,231 Increased By 195.9 (0.41%)
KSE30 17,260 Increased By 63.3 (0.37%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Al-Qadir Trust, Toshakhana cases: Interim bail of Imran, wife extended till 4th

Fazal Sher Published 02 Aug, 2023 06:47am

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court on Tuesday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former premier Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi till August 4 in the £190 million National Crime Agency (NCA) scam commonly known as the Al-Qadir Trust case and the Toshakhana case.

Accountability Court judge Muhammad Bashir, while hearing the cases, extended Khan and wife’s bail and also sought final arguments during the next hearing. The PTI chief and his wife appeared before the court along with his legal team.

At the start of the hearing, Haris told the court that he was busy in the sessions court. He requested the court to fix the hearing of the case after August 12, as he could not spare time for his family due to his busy schedule in the court.

The judge remarked that then fix the hearing of the case on August 4 for submission of final arguments.

Deputy Prosecutor General National Accountability Bureau (NAB) SardarMuzaffarAbbasi said that they propose new dates at every date. Then start final arguments today, Haris replied.

The judge said that too much time has passed. The court extended the interim bail of the PTI chief and his wife till August 9 but later following the request of the NAB, the court changed the date and extended the bail till August 4.

During the hearing, the mobile phone of the PTI chief which was taken by the investigators during his custody was handed back to him. The PTI chief said that the ISI might have seen the entire content of his mobile phone. To this, the judge remarked, “Allahu Akbar!”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Toshakhana case PTI Imran Khan Toshakhana cases Al Qadir Trust case

Comments

1000 characters

Al-Qadir Trust, Toshakhana cases: Interim bail of Imran, wife extended till 4th

Bilawal says govt can take action against terrorist hideouts in Afghanistan

Minister tries to justify hike

Pakistan’s share of investment: Barrick Gold agrees to make payment in PKR

Order issued against authorities: Closure of One Customs clearance system hitting businesses: FTO

Income tax return form for TY23: KTBA urges FBR to remove technical glitches, irregularities

SBP bifurcates ‘BC&CPD’ into two separate depts

FBR surpasses July revenue collection target

UAE vows to allow ‘peaceful’ assembly of climate activists

Appointment of new FBR chief Tiwana notified

At least five killed in Hindu-Muslim clashes in Haryana

Read more stories