Al-Qadir Trust, Toshakhana cases: Interim bail of Imran, wife extended till 4th

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court on Tuesday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former premier Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi till August 4 in the £190 million National Crime Agency (NCA) scam commonly known as the Al-Qadir Trust case and the Toshakhana case.

Accountability Court judge Muhammad Bashir, while hearing the cases, extended Khan and wife’s bail and also sought final arguments during the next hearing. The PTI chief and his wife appeared before the court along with his legal team.

At the start of the hearing, Haris told the court that he was busy in the sessions court. He requested the court to fix the hearing of the case after August 12, as he could not spare time for his family due to his busy schedule in the court.

The judge remarked that then fix the hearing of the case on August 4 for submission of final arguments.

Deputy Prosecutor General National Accountability Bureau (NAB) SardarMuzaffarAbbasi said that they propose new dates at every date. Then start final arguments today, Haris replied.

The judge said that too much time has passed. The court extended the interim bail of the PTI chief and his wife till August 9 but later following the request of the NAB, the court changed the date and extended the bail till August 4.

During the hearing, the mobile phone of the PTI chief which was taken by the investigators during his custody was handed back to him. The PTI chief said that the ISI might have seen the entire content of his mobile phone. To this, the judge remarked, “Allahu Akbar!”

