Elections to be held on basis of 2023 digital census: PM Shehbaz

As elections near, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the upcoming polls would be held on the basis of the 2023 digital census and a meeting of the Council of Common Interest (CCI) would be held as soon as the results were finalised.

His remarks came while he was speaking with Asma Shirazi in the show, ‘Faisla Aap Ka’, aired on Aaj News Tuesday.

“We have to hold the elections on the basis of the new census,” he said. “Unless there is an obstacle that cannot be overcome. But I don’t see (any such hurdle),” he said.

PM Shehbaz’s statement comes after previous remarks by various leaders that the upcoming election would be held on the basis of the 2017 census.

Meanwhile, when asked if following the new census would mean a delay in elections, he said delimitation of constituencies and organising the election is the job of the Election Commission of Pakistan.

PM Shehbaz, expected to announce the end of the government’s tenure this month, also said all requirements were being fulfilled for elections to be properly conducted in 90 days.

However, he added that if arrangements were not finalised in 60 days, the matter would go to the chief election commissioner.

He said that negotiations for a caretaker setup have begun and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif has also been consulted. He added that once finalised, the names will be shared with opposition leader Raja Riaz.

PM Shehbaz also said Nawaz Sharif would return to the country.