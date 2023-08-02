BAFL 41.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
BIPL 17.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-6.42%)
BOP 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.31%)
CNERGY 3.51 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.86%)
DFML 12.98 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.93%)
DGKC 57.46 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (3.79%)
FABL 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.58%)
FCCL 12.66 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.52%)
FFL 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
GGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.38%)
HBL 96.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.27%)
HUBC 84.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.38%)
HUMNL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
KEL 2.42 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
MLCF 32.99 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.51%)
OGDC 97.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.63%)
PAEL 11.73 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.17%)
PIBTL 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
PIOC 96.03 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (2.16%)
PPL 76.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-2.29%)
PRL 17.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.26%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.83%)
SNGP 46.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.06%)
SSGC 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.08%)
TELE 8.72 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (7.39%)
TPLP 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.05%)
TRG 106.29 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.23%)
UNITY 27.55 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.55%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 4,917 Increased By 15.6 (0.32%)
BR30 17,445 Decreased By -20.6 (-0.12%)
KSE100 48,231 Increased By 195.9 (0.41%)
KSE30 17,260 Increased By 63.3 (0.37%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Elections to be held on basis of 2023 digital census: PM Shehbaz

  • Says Council of Common Interest will be referred after results of census are compiled
BR Web Desk Published 02 Aug, 2023 01:18am

As elections near, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the upcoming polls would be held on the basis of the 2023 digital census and a meeting of the Council of Common Interest (CCI) would be held as soon as the results were finalised.

His remarks came while he was speaking with Asma Shirazi in the show, ‘Faisla Aap Ka’, aired on Aaj News Tuesday.

“We have to hold the elections on the basis of the new census,” he said. “Unless there is an obstacle that cannot be overcome. But I don’t see (any such hurdle),” he said.

PM Shehbaz’s statement comes after previous remarks by various leaders that the upcoming election would be held on the basis of the 2017 census.

Meanwhile, when asked if following the new census would mean a delay in elections, he said delimitation of constituencies and organising the election is the job of the Election Commission of Pakistan.

PM Shehbaz, expected to announce the end of the government’s tenure this month, also said all requirements were being fulfilled for elections to be properly conducted in 90 days.

However, he added that if arrangements were not finalised in 60 days, the matter would go to the chief election commissioner.

He said that negotiations for a caretaker setup have begun and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif has also been consulted. He added that once finalised, the names will be shared with opposition leader Raja Riaz.

PM Shehbaz also said Nawaz Sharif would return to the country.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif PM Shehbaz Sharif PM Shehbaz Sharif Elections 2023

Comments

1000 characters

Elections to be held on basis of 2023 digital census: PM Shehbaz

Pakistan’s headline inflation slows marginally, clocks in at 28.3% in July

Pakistan, Barrick Gold agree to pay share of Reko Diq in Pakistani rupees

US strongly condemns suicide bombing in Pakistan: State Department

PM Shehbaz says willing to talk if ‘neighbour’ is serious

Rupee sustains back-to-back losses, settles at 287.54 against US dollar

KSE-100 gains another 196 points as bull-run continues

FM Bilawal urges Afghan authorities to take action against TTP, terrorists

Army chief invites foreign investors to ‘discover hidden treasures of Pakistan’

Govt to establish sub-funds under Pakistan Sovereign Wealth Fund: Ishaq Dar

Read more stories