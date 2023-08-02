Meezan WhatsApp Banking Service introduced

KARACHI: Meezan Bank has introduced Meezan WhatsApp Banking, a hassle-free service that empowers both individual customers and businesses to conveniently access a wide range of Account Management services without the need to visit the Bank’s website or log in to the mobile application.

Developed in collaboration with Infobip (Globally Authorized Vendor), this new service facilitates seamless interaction between Meezan Bank and its customers and is available 24/7.

All Meezan customers, including those residing abroad can now avail instant services such as checking account balances, generating IBAN, viewing transaction history, downloading account statements, and obtaining tax certificates.

