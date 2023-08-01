BAFL 41.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
BIPL 17.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-6.42%)
BOP 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.31%)
CNERGY 3.51 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.86%)
DFML 12.98 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.93%)
DGKC 57.46 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (3.79%)
FABL 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.58%)
FCCL 12.66 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.52%)
FFL 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
GGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.38%)
HBL 96.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.27%)
HUBC 84.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.38%)
HUMNL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
KEL 2.42 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
MLCF 32.99 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.51%)
OGDC 97.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.63%)
PAEL 11.73 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.17%)
PIBTL 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
PIOC 96.03 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (2.16%)
PPL 76.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-2.29%)
PRL 17.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.26%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.83%)
SNGP 46.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.06%)
SSGC 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.08%)
TELE 8.72 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (7.39%)
TPLP 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.05%)
TRG 106.29 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.23%)
UNITY 27.55 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.55%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 4,917 Increased By 15.6 (0.32%)
BR30 17,445 Decreased By -20.6 (-0.12%)
KSE100 48,231 Increased By 195.9 (0.41%)
KSE30 17,260 Increased By 63.3 (0.37%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wall Street mostly down as investors digest corporate results

AFP Published 01 Aug, 2023 07:33pm

NEW YORK: US stocks mostly declined early Tuesday as traders took in a series of earnings reports and looked ahead to manufacturing data as they keep track of the world’s biggest economy.

Although the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 0.2 percent to 35,621.22, the broad-based S&P 500 lost 0.3 percent to 4,576.18.

The Nasdaq Composite Index declined 0.6 percent to 14,254.90.

Drugmaker Pfizer posted a steep fall in profits on lower Covid-related revenues as it trimmed its full-year sales forecast, and its shares dipped 0.3 percent.

Wall Street rallies on soft landing hopes

Ride-hailing company Uber missed estimates but reported encouraging guidance, though this did not stop its shares from slumping 4.9 percent shortly after trading began.

There were some bright spots, however, with pharmaceutical giant Merck and construction equipment maker Caterpillar seeing results that beat expectations.

Merck shares rose 2.1 percent while those of Caterpillar picked up 4.1 percent on Tuesday morning.

“The party line coming into the month is much the same: the stock market looks overbought on a short-term basis and is due for a pullback,” said Patrick O’Hare of Briefing.com.

“The earnings results since yesterday’s close have been largely better than expected, yet the reactions have been tempered in the case of companies topping estimates and more punishing for companies that have disappointed with guidance,” he added.

Investors are also eyeing a report on US manufacturing activity due later Tuesday morning, and will closely watch Friday’s employment data for its potential bearing on central bank policy.

Wall Street

Comments

1000 characters

Wall Street mostly down as investors digest corporate results

Pakistan’s headline inflation slows marginally, clocks in at 28.3% in July

Pakistan, Barrick Gold agree to pay share of Reko Diq in Pakistani rupees

PM Shehbaz says willing to talk if ‘neighbour’ is serious

Rupee sustains back-to-back losses, settles at 287.54 against US dollar

KSE-100 gains another 196 points as bull-run continues

FM Bilawal urges Afghan authorities to take action against TTP, terrorists

Army chief invites foreign investors to ‘discover hidden treasures of Pakistan’

Govt to establish sub-funds under Pakistan Sovereign Wealth Fund: Ishaq Dar

Oil steadies near three-month high on tighter supplies

Petrol, HSD prices: Govt announces hike of nearly Rs20 per litre

Read more stories