BAFL 41.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
BIPL 17.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-6.42%)
BOP 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.31%)
CNERGY 3.51 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.86%)
DFML 12.98 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.93%)
DGKC 57.46 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (3.79%)
FABL 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.58%)
FCCL 12.66 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.52%)
FFL 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
GGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.38%)
HBL 96.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.27%)
HUBC 84.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.38%)
HUMNL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
KEL 2.42 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
MLCF 32.99 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.51%)
OGDC 97.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.63%)
PAEL 11.73 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.17%)
PIBTL 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
PIOC 96.03 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (2.16%)
PPL 76.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-2.29%)
PRL 17.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.26%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.83%)
SNGP 46.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.06%)
SSGC 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.08%)
TELE 8.72 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (7.39%)
TPLP 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.05%)
TRG 106.29 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.23%)
UNITY 27.55 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.55%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 4,917 Increased By 15.6 (0.32%)
BR30 17,445 Decreased By -20.6 (-0.12%)
KSE100 48,231 Increased By 195.9 (0.41%)
KSE30 17,260 Increased By 63.3 (0.37%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Army chief invites foreign investors to ‘discover hidden treasures of Pakistan’

  • COAS Munir says the government will ensure an investor-friendly system that avoids unnecessary delays
BR Web Desk Published 01 Aug, 2023 06:30pm

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir said on Tuesday that the government and state institutions ensured the establishment of the Special Investment Facilitation Council to bring the stakeholders to one platform, Aaj News reported.

He made these remarks while addressing the Pakistan Mineral Summit in Islamabad.

The army chief said the council had laid down new rules for ‘ease of doing business’ for domestic and foreign investors.

“It is our social responsibility to play our collective role in the country’s economy. We must never lose hope. Our land is endowed with many minerals and to fully utilise this potential, we invite foreign investors to play their role in discovering the hidden treasures of Pakistan,” he stated.

“We will ensure an investor-friendly system that avoids unnecessary delays and provides easy terms and conditions for business. There are vast mining opportunities in our country which will be realised through joint efforts,” he added.

He also appreciated Mark Bristow, CEO and President of Barrick Gold Corporation, Engineer Khalid bin Saleh Al Madifar, the Saudi Mining Minister, and the rest of the investor community.

The COAS accentuated the importance of unwavering dedication to the pursuit of tranquillity and prosperity. He opined that projects centred around mineral resources are the initial stepping stones for widespread societal advancement.

Pointing to the nation’s rich reserves of natural resources, he posed a rhetorical question: “Just observe your homeland, spanning from the snow-clad peaks to the expansive desert landscapes, from the lengthy coastline to the vast plains. Is there anything that this land does not possess?”

“If the nation has profound commitment, then the sky is the limit and its vastness awaits us,” he noted.

Army Chief COAS Gen Syed Asim Munir Special Investment Facilitation Council

Comments

1000 characters

Army chief invites foreign investors to ‘discover hidden treasures of Pakistan’

Petrol, HSD prices: Govt announces hike of nearly Rs20 per litre

Pakistan, Barrick Gold agree to pay share of Reko Diq in Pakistani rupees

PM Shehbaz says willing to talk if ‘neighbour’ is serious

Rupee sustains back-to-back losses, settles at 287.54 against US dollar

Govt to establish sub-funds under Pakistan Sovereign Wealth Fund: Ishaq Dar

KSE-100 gains another 196 points as bull-run continues

Civilians’ trial in military courts: SC reserves verdict on plea for full court

Pakistan LNG skips awarding tender to Trafigura bid

2 policemen escorting polio team martyred in Quetta

Nomura’s crypto arm wins Dubai licence

Read more stories