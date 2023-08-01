Army chief invites foreign investors to ‘discover hidden treasures of Pakistan’

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir said on Tuesday that the government and state institutions ensured the establishment of the Special Investment Facilitation Council to bring the stakeholders to one platform, Aaj News reported.

He made these remarks while addressing the Pakistan Mineral Summit in Islamabad.

The army chief said the council had laid down new rules for ‘ease of doing business’ for domestic and foreign investors.

“It is our social responsibility to play our collective role in the country’s economy. We must never lose hope. Our land is endowed with many minerals and to fully utilise this potential, we invite foreign investors to play their role in discovering the hidden treasures of Pakistan,” he stated.

“We will ensure an investor-friendly system that avoids unnecessary delays and provides easy terms and conditions for business. There are vast mining opportunities in our country which will be realised through joint efforts,” he added.

He also appreciated Mark Bristow, CEO and President of Barrick Gold Corporation, Engineer Khalid bin Saleh Al Madifar, the Saudi Mining Minister, and the rest of the investor community.

The COAS accentuated the importance of unwavering dedication to the pursuit of tranquillity and prosperity. He opined that projects centred around mineral resources are the initial stepping stones for widespread societal advancement.

Pointing to the nation’s rich reserves of natural resources, he posed a rhetorical question: “Just observe your homeland, spanning from the snow-clad peaks to the expansive desert landscapes, from the lengthy coastline to the vast plains. Is there anything that this land does not possess?”

“If the nation has profound commitment, then the sky is the limit and its vastness awaits us,” he noted.