JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures slid for a sixth consecutive session on Tuesday, dragged down by weakness in rival oils on the Dalian Commodity Exchange.

Palm oil closed down 3pc on stronger ringgit

The benchmark palm oil contract for October delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 1.01% to 3,839 ringgit per tonne in early trade, hitting its weakest level in more than three weeks.

The contract gained 2.53% in July.