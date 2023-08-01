BAFL 40.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.27%)
BIPL 17.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-6.09%)
BOP 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 3.62 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.02%)
DFML 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.09%)
DGKC 57.70 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (4.23%)
FABL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.12%)
FCCL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.25%)
FFL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.27%)
GGL 11.73 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.53%)
HBL 96.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.84%)
HUBC 84.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.11%)
HUMNL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.49 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.89%)
LOTCHEM 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.9%)
MLCF 33.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.62%)
OGDC 97.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.27%)
PAEL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.66%)
PIBTL 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.16%)
PIOC 95.80 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.91%)
PPL 76.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-2.45%)
PRL 18.09 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (5.17%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.83%)
SNGP 46.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.47%)
SSGC 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
TELE 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.6%)
TPLP 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.4%)
TRG 105.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.57%)
UNITY 27.40 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.98%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
BR100 4,909 Increased By 8.3 (0.17%)
BR30 17,424 Decreased By -41.4 (-0.24%)
KSE100 48,097 Increased By 62.1 (0.13%)
KSE30 17,202 Increased By 5 (0.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Philippine government asking private rice traders to ramp up imports

Reuters Published 01 Aug, 2023 09:58am

MANILA: The Philippines will boost its inventory of rice, including supply from imports, with the government encouraging private traders to ramp up their purchases, a senior agriculture official said on Tuesday.

India basmati rice exporters get requests for early shipments

Mercedita Sombilla, undersecretary for policy, planning and regulations at the Department of Agriculture, said the government was worried about rice supply but will properly schedule the imports to protect local farmers.

Rice Rice shipments Philippine government

Comments

1000 characters

Philippine government asking private rice traders to ramp up imports

Intra-day update: rupee sees slight gain against US dollar

CPEC plays vital role in addressing power outages: PM

Six MoUs inked with China

Pakistan’s imports of Russian crude face port, refinery, currency constraints

Project-to-project basis: Developers and builders to pay advance tax: FBR

Settlement of dues of IPPs/GPPs: FD seeks expenditure details of Rs601bn extended to PD

Govt has settled KE dispute, reduced circular debt: minister

Purchase of USD for card payments facility extended by 5 months

Flood relief: $10.33bn loans, $550m grants received

FBR wing unearths Rs1.2bn tax fraud scheme

Read more stories