BAFL 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.49%)
BIPL 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-6.47%)
BOP 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.08%)
CNERGY 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.44%)
DFML 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.09%)
DGKC 57.60 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (4.05%)
FABL 25.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
FCCL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.25%)
FFL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.69%)
GGL 11.62 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.56%)
HBL 97.27 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.37%)
HUBC 84.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.17%)
HUMNL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.43 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.41%)
LOTCHEM 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.72%)
MLCF 33.11 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.88%)
OGDC 98.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.46%)
PAEL 11.82 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.96%)
PIBTL 4.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
PIOC 96.00 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (2.13%)
PPL 76.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-2.06%)
PRL 17.91 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.13%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.89%)
SNGP 46.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.79%)
SSGC 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
TELE 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (7.51%)
TPLP 13.54 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.42%)
TRG 106.49 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.42%)
UNITY 27.58 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (4.67%)
WTL 1.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,928 Increased By 27.3 (0.56%)
BR30 17,493 Increased By 28 (0.16%)
KSE100 48,275 Increased By 239.9 (0.5%)
KSE30 17,280 Increased By 83.3 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo shares close higher

AFP Published August 1, 2023 Updated August 1, 2023 01:11pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

TOKYO: Tokyo shares closed higher on Tuesday following gains on Wall Street, with Toyota climbing after announcing better-than-expected financial results.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.92 percent, or 304.36 points, to end at 33,476.58, while the broader Topix index firmed 0.64 percent, or 14.80 points, to 2,337.36.

“Japanese shares rose after the three major US indexes gained,” Iwai Cosmo Securities said in a note, adding the market was helped by “a weaker yen and steady rise of Chinese shares”.

The dollar stood at 142.68 yen, up from 142.28 yen in New York and 141.65 yen in Tokyo on Monday.

A lower yen usually supports Japanese exporters by making their products relatively more competitive overseas.

In Tokyo trading, Toyota jumped 2.49 percent to 2,445.5 yen after reporting a quarterly net profit of $9.1 billion.

Japan’s Nikkei slides before BOJ policy decision; banks rally

The Japanese auto giant said net profit in the three months to June surged 78 percent year-on-year as global production rebounded after major supply disruptions a year ago.

Nissan grew 3.65 percent to 645.8 yen, while Honda rose 1.75 percent to 4,592 yen.

Chip-linked shares were higher, with Tokyo Electron firming 2.82 percent to 21,845 yen, and Advantest soaring 4.02 percent to 20,310 yen.

Market heavyweight Fast Retailing, Uniqlo’s operator, added 1.04 percent to 35,930 yen.

Tokyo stocks Japanese stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Tokyo shares close higher

PM Shehbaz says willing to talk if ‘neighbour’ is serious

Intra-day update: rupee sees slight loss against US dollar

Civilians’ trial in military courts: SC reserves verdict on plea for full court

Pakistan LNG skips awarding tender to Trafigura bid

Nomura’s crypto arm wins Dubai licence

‘New model’ to characterize 2nd CPEC phase

CPEC plays vital role in addressing power outages: PM

Six MoUs inked with China

Pakistan’s imports of Russian crude face port, refinery, currency constraints

Project-to-project basis: Developers and builders to pay advance tax: FBR

Read more stories