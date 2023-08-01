BAFL 40.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.27%)
IS claims responsibility for Bajaur blast that killed 54

AFP Published 01 Aug, 2023 06:19am

KHAR: The Islamic State group claimed responsibility Monday for a suicide bomb blast in Bajaur that killed at least 54 people, including 23 children, at a JUI-F gathering ahead of elections due later this year. The blast has raised fears country could be in for a bloody election period following months of political chaos prompted by the ousting of Imran Khan as prime minister in April last year.

Around 400 members of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F (JUI-F) — a key government coalition partner led by a firebrand cleric — were waiting Sunday for speeches to begin when a bomber detonated a vest packed with explosives and ball bearings near the front stage.

“I was confronted with a devastating sight — lifeless bodies scattered on the ground while people cried out for help,” Fazal Aman, who was near the tent when the bomb went off, told AFP. Shaukat Abbas, a senior official with the counter-terrorism department (CTD) told AFP that 54 people had been killed, including 23 under the age of 18. On Monday the Islamic state group claimed responsibility.

KP JUIF CTD Imran Khan IS bajaur blast terrorists attack Bajaur District

