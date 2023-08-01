‘Your network is your net worth’

People love to belong. They feel it gives them status, security, opportunity for upward or lateral mobility. Some societies have attained a cult status - far beyond the actual realms of their powers. The Templar Knights started as soldier monks during the early crusades. The crusades began with the object of protecting the Byzantine Empire against Seljuk Turks who were threatening to overwhelm Constantinople.

It morphed into winning back control of sacred Christian sites, especially Jerusalem. In the process, the Templar Knights amassed huge wealth and power. In 1307 A.D., King Phillipe le Bel of France tried to destroy the Knights.

The Freemasons (FM), another cult society, evolved as a trade guild. They took over whenever, wherever, a cathedral was being built during the Raj Period in India, the Freemasons had considerable influence.

The previous FM Lodge in Karachi, a stately building, stands opposite the main gate of the Governor’s House. Some influential people who have been Freemasons – Mark Twain, Winston Churchill and Thurgood Marshall. The illuminati were a collection of super rich people who were accused of wanting to create a world government driven by a capitalistic Agenda.

The modern day equivalents are the Trilateral Commission created by John D. Rockefeller and the Bohemian Grove. If conspiracy allegations were quills, Banker David Rockefeller would be a porcupine. In the recent past the Rockefeller family has been known to support international harmony, working through the above two institutions. The reality is somewhat different.

Pakistan, domestically, has been subject to considerable conspiracy theories. In 1963-65, I was studying in Edward’s College, Peshawar. Our house (or bungalow) was opposite the grandiose Peshawar Club. A tall, quiet American, who drove a dark blue Karmann Ghia (VW), would occasionally be seen lounging by the club swimming pool. People whispered that he was a CIA agent.

Actually, he was a sugar technologist advising Charsadda and Premier sugar mills. In addition to the people, the latter day T.V. anchors love to promote conspiracy theories; mostly, local politics or romance/scandals and at times. The international geo-political situation as it evolves. My favorite conspiracy theorist in Pakistan is that gentleman with the Red Beret (not to be confused with green Berets).

His theories about danger lurking in every corner are funny. Us Pakis need a little adventure. Last time we saw any suspense was when 007 was chasing a beautiful girl in his Aston Martin DB7. In the end, love triumphed. Love always triumphs – ask IK. The “Red Beret” is currently MIA – missing in action. Let’s call him back. Pakistan has many networks (some call them mafias). There’s the Aitcheson network, the LUMS/IBA network, the KGS

(Karachi Grammar School) network. The most powerful network in Pakistan may be the Chakwal group. The USA is deeply polarized. Networks, Silos, Societies (Skull & Bones) etc. The Ivy League used to dominate. Now the alumni of tech schools (MIT, Caltech, etc.). The grads of 7 famous ladies colleges (the 7 sisters) pack a formidable punch. In France, 50 % of the top government and corporate jobs belong to alumni of Ecole Nationale d’Administration or ENA. To get things moving they just talk to each other.

In Europe, the old-world alliances are the deadliest. Marriages, Inter-marriages, more marriages. It locks in like a giant jigsaw puzzle. When the French Revolution happened (the storming of the Bastille) the Royal families wanted to create an armed force to destroy the revolutionaries. But because of slow communications, they could not react fast enough. The Royal Network in Europe is still powerful. Prudent not to mess with them. The recent coronation of King Charles III cost more than 100 million pounds and the European Royalty turned out in full force.

The Muslim world, since WWII, has been subject to shifting alliances. Most imposed by colonial powers or latter day imperialists. The dissenting leaders have been removed (eliminated with extreme prejudice): Gamal Abdel Nasser, King Faisal of Iraq, King Faisal of Saudi Arabia, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Col. Muammar Qadhafi, etc. Currently, the GCC alliance seems intact – although the Qatar spat was worrisome. OPEC, a powerful cartel, has shaken the world on many occasions.

At present, the most impactful alliance is NATO (guided by the USA for its own benefit) or the English-speaking club of the UK, USA, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. The military action in Ukraine has the alphabet soup chunking. One month after the conflict started, President Zelenskyy of Ukraine and the Kremlin had agreed on a peace deal and exit policy. It was scuttled for obvious reasons – war is a profitable business.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023