Desecration of holy Quran: Bilawal raises Pakistan’s concern with Danish FM

Recorder Report Published 01 Aug, 2023 06:19am

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Monday and raised with his Danish counterpart Pakistan’s deep concern on the recent incidents of desecration of the Holy Quran in Denmark and other European countries.

“I received a call from Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen, and raised our deep concern on the recent incidents of desecration of the Holy Quran in Denmark and other European countries,” Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said in a tweet.

While acknowledging the Danish government's outreach to the Muslim world and condemnation of these abhorrent acts, the Foreign Minister stressed the need for stopping Islamophobic acts that hurt the sentiments of Muslims across the world.

“[I] Also emphasised the need to promote interfaith harmony and religious tolerance,” he further stated.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

