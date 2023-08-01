BAFL 40.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)

Published 01 Aug, 2023 06:19am

KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (July 31, 2023).

===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume          Settlement            Traded                  Settlement
                         Volume               Value                       Value
===============================================================================
566,748,790           335,678,153         20,762,479,684         11,313,619,953
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars                     Gross              Gross                Net Buy
                                 Buy               (Sell)               /(Sell)
                                  Rs                 Rs                      Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor 
(Individual & Corporate)     2,028,815,977     (1,092,323,868)      936,492,108
Local Individuals           16,117,019,361    (15,782,609,939)      334,409,422
Local Corporates             6,939,461,640     (8,210,363,170)  (1,270,901,530)
===============================================================================

