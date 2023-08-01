KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (July 31, 2023).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
566,748,790 335,678,153 20,762,479,684 11,313,619,953
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 2,028,815,977 (1,092,323,868) 936,492,108
Local Individuals 16,117,019,361 (15,782,609,939) 334,409,422
Local Corporates 6,939,461,640 (8,210,363,170) (1,270,901,530)
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments