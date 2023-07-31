BAFL 41.09 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (4.03%)
Russia says six killed in shelling of Donetsk city, Zaporizhzhia region

Reuters Published July 31, 2023

Six people were killed in Ukrainian shelling of Donetsk city and a village in Zaporizhzhia region, Russian news agencies reported on Monday, citing local officials and emergency services.

According to TASS news agency, three people had been killed and 11 injured in Ukrainian shelling of Donetsk.

In a statement posted on Telegram, Denis Pushilin, the Russian-installed acting head of those parts of Donetsk region that Moscow controls, said the casualties occurred when Ukrainian shells hit a civilian bus.

Ukraine says nine wounded in Russian missile strike in Dnipro

Russian-installed Donetsk Mayor Alexei Kulemzin separately published on Telegram pictures of a burnt-out bus.

Later on Monday Yevgeny Balitsky, the Russian-installed acting governor of Zaporizhzhia region, said three people were killed and about 15 injured after Ukrainian shelling of a local store in the village of Basan.

