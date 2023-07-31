BAFL 41.09 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (4.03%)
BIPL 18.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.8%)
BOP 4.33 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.85%)
CNERGY 3.48 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.19%)
DFML 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.17%)
DGKC 55.61 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.85%)
FABL 26.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.36%)
FCCL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.05%)
FFL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
GGL 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.71%)
HBL 97.26 Increased By ▲ 6.06 (6.64%)
HUBC 85.76 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.48%)
HUMNL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.01%)
KEL 2.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (5.22%)
LOTCHEM 27.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
MLCF 32.61 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (4.86%)
OGDC 98.55 Increased By ▲ 6.76 (7.36%)
PAEL 11.46 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.62%)
PIBTL 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.5%)
PIOC 93.80 Increased By ▲ 3.74 (4.15%)
PPL 77.60 Increased By ▲ 5.20 (7.18%)
PRL 17.22 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.35%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.9%)
SNGP 47.39 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (4.87%)
SSGC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.21%)
TELE 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.38%)
TPLP 13.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.05%)
TRG 105.15 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.45%)
UNITY 26.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.16%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.16%)
BR100 4,901 Increased By 108.8 (2.27%)
BR30 17,465 Increased By 611.1 (3.63%)
KSE100 48,035 Increased By 957.6 (2.03%)
KSE30 17,197 Increased By 387.9 (2.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US crude, products supplied rise in May to highest since August 2019: EIA

Reuters Published 31 Jul, 2023 09:58pm

HOUSTON: US product supplied of crude and petroleum products, a proxy for demand, rose to 20.78 million barrels per day (bpd) in May, the highest since August 2019 before the coronavirus pandemic decimated global energy demand, Energy Information Administration data said on Monday.

Product supplied of finished motor gasoline rose in May to 9.11 million bpd, the highest since June 2022.

Meanwhile, US field production of crude oil fell to 12.66 million bpd in May, the lowest since February, EIA data showed.

Oil on track for biggest monthly gains in over a year

Production in Texas rose 0.9% to 5.5 million bpd, its highest on record dating back to 2005.

North Dakota output also rose by 0.9% to 1.1 million bpd in May, its highest since February.

However, production fell in New Mexico by 3.1% to 1.8 million bpd, the lowest since February.

Gross natural gas production in the US lower 48 states, meanwhile, rose 705 million cubic feet per day to a record 114.97 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in May, according to the EIA’s monthly production report. That topped the prior all-time high of 114.27 bcfd in April.

In top gas-producing states, output in Texas rose 1.2% to a record 33.72 bcfd, while it rose 1.2% to 20.91 bcfd in Pennsylvania, its highest since January 2022.

Oil prices US crude supplies

Comments

1000 characters

US crude, products supplied rise in May to highest since August 2019: EIA

KSE-100 crosses 48,000-point level after nearly 2 years

Rupee records marginal loss, settles at 286.64 against US dollar

Pakistan ready to contribute to China’s vision of shared destiny of progress: PM Shehbaz

CPEC changed lives of thousands of people: Chinese Vice Premier

Dar lauds support as Bank of China’s second branch opens in Islamabad

OGDCL sees significant oil & gas production increase in Sindh

President Alvi confers Hilal-i-Pakistan award on Chinese Vice Premier

Pakistan mining summit: govt says interests of investors to be protected

Pak Suzuki halts motorcycle production till Aug 15

Pakistan expects Gulf investment in renewable sector: Dastgir

Read more stories