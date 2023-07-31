England win fifth Test against Australia to draw Ashes 2-2

LONDON: England beat Australia by 49 runs to win the fifth Test at The Oval on Monday and end the Ashes series all square at 2-2.

Australia, chasing 384 to win, collapsed from 264-3 to 334 all out, with England's retiring paceman Stuart Broad taking the final wicket.

England did the bulk of the damage when, after a rain break of more than two hours, they took four Australia wickets for 11 runs in 19 balls.

Off-spinner Moeen Ali took three wickets on his way to innings figures of 3-76 and all-rounder Chris Woakes ended with 4-50.

Broad, England's all-time leading Ashes bowler, then polished off the tail.

Australia, as the holders, had already retained the Ashes but they remain without an Ashes series win in England since 2001.