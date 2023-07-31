BAFL 41.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.8%)
BIPL 18.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.33 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.85%)
CNERGY 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.29%)
DFML 13.13 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.58%)
DGKC 55.65 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.92%)
FABL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
FCCL 12.31 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.48%)
FFL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.42%)
GGL 11.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HBL 97.00 Increased By ▲ 5.80 (6.36%)
HUBC 85.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.53%)
HUMNL 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
KEL 2.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (5.22%)
LOTCHEM 27.97 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.43%)
MLCF 32.18 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (3.47%)
OGDC 97.90 Increased By ▲ 6.11 (6.66%)
PAEL 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.16%)
PIBTL 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
PIOC 93.76 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (4.11%)
PPL 76.44 Increased By ▲ 4.04 (5.58%)
PRL 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.53%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
SNGP 46.90 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (3.78%)
SSGC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.21%)
TELE 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.76%)
TPLP 13.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
TRG 105.99 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (2.26%)
UNITY 26.74 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.34%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
BR100 4,898 Increased By 105.7 (2.2%)
BR30 17,425 Increased By 571 (3.39%)
KSE100 48,062 Increased By 985 (2.09%)
KSE30 17,197 Increased By 387.8 (2.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Mystery object on Australian beach identified as part of Indian rocket

AFP Published 31 Jul, 2023 12:29pm
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

SYDNEY: A mysterious object that washed up on an Australian beach has been identified as debris from an Indian rocket, officials said Monday.

The bulky barnacle-encrusted cylinder was first spotted in mid-July near remote Jurien Bay, a coastal region two hours' drive north of Perth in Western Australia.

Amateur sleuths speculated online that the object might have a military origin or even be linked to the disappearance of Malaysian Airlines flight MH370.

But the Australian Space Agency said it had concluded the object was "most likely" debris from an "expended third-stage of a Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle".

The medium-lift launch vehicle is operated by the Indian Space Research Organisation, the agency added.

The object, which measures some two metres (six feet) high and has cables dangling from the top, is being kept in storage.

Meanwhile, officials from both countries are working together to "provide further confirmation to determine next steps, including considering obligations under the United Nations space treaties", the Australian Space Agency said.

It is not the first time Australia has found itself a landing ground for space junk -- last August, a sheep farmer in New South Wales found a charred chunk from one of Elon Musk's SpaceX missions jutting out of his paddock.

Elon Musk Perth MH370 mysterious object Indian rocket

Comments

1000 characters

Mystery object on Australian beach identified as part of Indian rocket

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal loss against US dollar

Chinese vice premier arrives at PM House to hold talks with PM Shehbaz

Dar lauds support as Bank of China’s second branch opens in Islamabad

Pak Suzuki halts motorcycle production till Aug 15

CPEC likely to get fresh impetus

Dar informs Senate: Forex reserves rise to around $14bn

Number of income tax filers stands at 4.2m

Oil on track for biggest monthly gains in over a year

44 killed by bomb blast at JUI-F gathering

ECC approves Rs10bn TSG for PMB&ALS

Read more stories