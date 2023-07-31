BAFL 41.17 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (4.23%)
BIPL 18.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.16%)
BOP 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.61%)
CNERGY 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.29%)
DFML 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.73%)
DGKC 55.62 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.87%)
FABL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.72%)
FCCL 12.32 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.57%)
FFL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
GGL 11.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
HBL 97.10 Increased By ▲ 5.90 (6.47%)
HUBC 86.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.76%)
HUMNL 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
KEL 2.43 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (5.65%)
LOTCHEM 27.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
MLCF 32.26 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (3.73%)
OGDC 97.70 Increased By ▲ 5.91 (6.44%)
PAEL 11.37 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.8%)
PIBTL 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
PIOC 94.05 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (4.43%)
PPL 76.15 Increased By ▲ 3.75 (5.18%)
PRL 17.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.95%)
SNGP 46.91 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (3.81%)
SSGC 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (4.41%)
TELE 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.51%)
TPLP 13.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
TRG 106.38 Increased By ▲ 2.73 (2.63%)
UNITY 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
BR100 4,898 Increased By 106 (2.21%)
BR30 17,437 Increased By 582.7 (3.46%)
KSE100 48,085 Increased By 1007.9 (2.14%)
KSE30 17,205 Increased By 396.6 (2.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hong Kong shares open sharply higher

AFP Published 31 Jul, 2023 11:00am

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks surged more than one percent at the open Monday following another rally on Wall Street fuelled by fresh data indicating US inflation was being brought under control.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.61 percent, or 320.97 points, to 20,237.53.

Hong Kong stocks finish week with gain

The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.34 percent, or 11.28 points, to 3,287.21, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange gained 0.37 percent, or 7.53 points, to 2,060.16.

Hong Kong stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Hong Kong shares open sharply higher

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal loss against US dollar

Chinese vice premier arrives at PM House to hold talks with PM Shehbaz

Dar lauds support as Bank of China’s second branch opens in Islamabad

Pak Suzkui halts motorcycle production till Aug 15

CPEC likely to get fresh impetus

Dar informs Senate: Forex reserves rise to around $14bn

Number of income tax filers stands at 4.2m

Oil on track for biggest monthly gains in over a year

44 killed by bomb blast at JUI-F gathering

ECC approves Rs10bn TSG for PMB&ALS

Read more stories