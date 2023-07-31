Hong Kong shares open sharply higher

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks surged more than one percent at the open Monday following another rally on Wall Street fuelled by fresh data indicating US inflation was being brought under control.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.61 percent, or 320.97 points, to 20,237.53.

The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.34 percent, or 11.28 points, to 3,287.21, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange gained 0.37 percent, or 7.53 points, to 2,060.16.