BAFL 41.20 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (4.3%)
BIPL 18.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.27%)
BOP 4.33 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.85%)
CNERGY 3.46 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.59%)
DFML 13.07 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.11%)
DGKC 55.75 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.11%)
FABL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.72%)
FCCL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.81%)
FFL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
GGL 11.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
HBL 97.25 Increased By ▲ 6.05 (6.63%)
HUBC 85.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.53%)
HUMNL 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
KEL 2.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (5.22%)
LOTCHEM 27.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 32.39 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (4.15%)
OGDC 96.98 Increased By ▲ 5.19 (5.65%)
PAEL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.07%)
PIBTL 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
PIOC 92.90 Increased By ▲ 2.84 (3.15%)
PPL 75.66 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (4.5%)
PRL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.65%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.95%)
SNGP 46.84 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (3.65%)
SSGC 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.52%)
TELE 8.16 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.26%)
TPLP 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
TRG 106.00 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (2.27%)
UNITY 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
BR100 4,896 Increased By 103.5 (2.16%)
BR30 17,402 Increased By 547.5 (3.25%)
KSE100 48,034 Increased By 957.1 (2.03%)
KSE30 17,186 Increased By 377.8 (2.25%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

One dead, 12 wounded in Myanmar bomb blast

AFP Published 31 Jul, 2023 10:43am

BANGKOK: A bomb blast in southeastern Myanmar killed one person and wounded 12 others on Monday, an official said.

Violent clashes have ramped up since the military deposed Aung San Suu Kyi’s civilian government in February 2021, unleashing a bloody crackdown on dissent that has left thousands dead.

The junta has been battling anti-coup “People’s Defence Force” (PDF) militias, as well as long-established ethnic rebel armies that control large areas of territory close to the country’s borders.

The blast from a vehicle detonated near Thanlwin bridge checkpoint at around 6:50 am local time (0020 GMT), a government official from the Karen State administration council told AFP.

“About 13 people including passengers and security members there were injured,” they said, requesting anonymity.

“One died from those injuries when they arrived at hospital.”

They did not give any further details, but the checkpoint is known for its strict security.

No group has claimed resposibility for the attack.

The junta is fighting scores of ethnic rebel outfits.

More than 3,800 people have been killed since the coup, according to a local monitoring group.

Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyi Myanmar bomb blast

Comments

1000 characters

One dead, 12 wounded in Myanmar bomb blast

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal loss against US dollar

Chinese vice premier arrives at PM House to hold talks with PM Shehbaz

Dar lauds support as Bank of China’s second branch opens in Islamabad

Pak Suzkui halts motorcycle production till Aug 15

CPEC likely to get fresh impetus

Dar informs Senate: Forex reserves rise to around $14bn

Number of income tax filers stands at 4.2m

Oil on track for biggest monthly gains in over a year

44 killed by bomb blast at JUI-F gathering

ECC approves Rs10bn TSG for PMB&ALS

Read more stories