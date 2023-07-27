BAFL 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.88%)
BIPL 18.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.11%)
BOP 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.21%)
CNERGY 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
DFML 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.15%)
DGKC 54.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.41%)
FABL 25.71 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.06%)
FCCL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
FFL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
GGL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.32%)
HBL 90.77 Increased By ▲ 5.67 (6.66%)
HUBC 84.92 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (3.28%)
HUMNL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
KEL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
LOTCHEM 27.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.68%)
MLCF 31.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
OGDC 91.67 Increased By ▲ 4.87 (5.61%)
PAEL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.6%)
PIBTL 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
PIOC 90.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.79%)
PPL 72.73 Increased By ▲ 2.83 (4.05%)
PRL 16.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.77%)
SNGP 44.88 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.54%)
SSGC 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.04%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
TPLP 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.26%)
TRG 103.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.61%)
UNITY 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.51%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,792 Increased By 49.4 (1.04%)
BR30 16,854 Increased By 406.4 (2.47%)
KSE100 47,077 Increased By 394.5 (0.85%)
KSE30 16,809 Increased By 116.9 (0.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Back-to-back gains: rupee settles at 286.45 against US dollar

  • Currency appreciates 0.21% in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published July 27, 2023 Updated July 27, 2023 04:10pm

The Pakistani rupee continued to become stronger against the US dollar, as it appreciated 0.21% on Thursday.

At close, the rupee settled at 286.45, an increase of Re0.59, as per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

On Wednesday, propelled by the central bank’s decision to allow Exchange Companies (ECs) to import US dollars in cash, the Pakistani rupee ended its eight-session losing streak, appreciating 0.52% to settle at 287.04.

In a key development, the parliament on Wednesday approved ‘The Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2023’ with several amendments in Election Act, 2017, delegating additional powers to the caretaker government to take actions or decisions regarding existing bilateral or multilateral agreements or the projects already initiated.

Globally, the US dollar was on the back foot on Thursday after the Federal Reserve delivered what some expected to be its last rate hike, while market focus shifted across the Atlantic to the European Central Bank’s (ECB) rate decision later in the day.

The Fed on Wednesday raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point, as expected, marking the central bank’s 11th rate increase in its last 12 meetings.

While Fed Chair Jerome Powell left the door open to another hike in September, traders were unconvinced, sending the US dollar broadly lower.

The dollar index was last 0.04% lower at 101.06, away from a two-week top of 101.65 hit earlier in the week, though its losses were muted as money markets had already priced in Wednesday’s 25-basis-point increase.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, climbed almost 1% on Thursday, recouping losses from the previous session, supported by supply tightness owing to OPEC+ production cuts and renewed optimism on the outlook for Chinese demand and global growth.

US Federal Reserve Oil prices SBP US dollar interest rates Exchange rate Pakistan Rupee ECs

Comments

1000 characters
Fazeel Siddiqui (Overseas Pakistani) Jul 27, 2023 01:16pm
Other currencies export against USD import bubble will also burst soon as it's impact is only sentimental not practical, any real export shall create shortage of other currencies leading to more restrictions. By the way how experts differentiate currency reserve export and gold reserve export to import USD, will they applause the gold one or will mourn on it?
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Back-to-back gains: rupee settles at 286.45 against US dollar

China’s EXIM Bank has rolled over $2.4bn loans, says Ishaq Dar

OGDCL, PSO ink agreement for ‘greenfield refinery project’ in Balochistan

Senate passes Army Act amendment bill

Enforcement action: SBP imposes over Rs350mn in penalties on six banks

China slams ‘malicious hype’ over FM Qin Gang’s dismissal

Putin hosts African leaders in Russia after grain deal exit

Noman bags 7 as Pakistan crush Sri Lanka to sweep series

Zara founder Ortega’s real estate fortune hit $20bn in 2022

Israel troops kill Palestinian teen in occupied West Bank: ministry

Read more stories