BAFL 40.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.77%)
BIPL 18.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.07%)
BOP 4.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.71%)
CNERGY 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.9%)
DFML 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.17%)
DGKC 54.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.49%)
FABL 25.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
FCCL 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.58%)
FFL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
GGL 11.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HBL 94.70 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (3.84%)
HUBC 85.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.53%)
HUMNL 5.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.48%)
LOTCHEM 27.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
MLCF 31.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
OGDC 97.12 Increased By ▲ 5.33 (5.81%)
PAEL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.17%)
PIBTL 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
PIOC 90.35 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.32%)
PPL 76.60 Increased By ▲ 4.20 (5.8%)
PRL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.35%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.9%)
SNGP 47.20 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (4.45%)
SSGC 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.93%)
TELE 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.88%)
TPLP 13.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 104.60 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.92%)
UNITY 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.94%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.88%)
BR100 4,852 Increased By 60.1 (1.25%)
BR30 17,249 Increased By 394.2 (2.34%)
KSE100 47,716 Increased By 638.5 (1.36%)
KSE30 17,069 Increased By 260.1 (1.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei hits 4-week peak amid calm bond market, earnings boost

Reuters Published 31 Jul, 2023 09:39am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average rallied to a four-week high on Monday as a relatively calm reaction in the domestic bond market following the Bank of Japan’s surprise policy tweak and growing optimism for a soft landing for the US economy boosted investor sentiment.

Earnings reports also produced some stand out winners and losers, with Toyota Group logistics company Toyota Tsusho surging nearly 10% and helping lift the auto sector.

At the other end, robot maker Fanuc tumbled more than 6%. Sumitomo Pharma plunged 7% after disappointing trial results for its schizophrenia treatment.

The Nikkei gained 1.54% to 33,262.74 as of the midday recess, and was as much as 2% higher at one point, reaching 33,402.08 for the first time since July 4.

Of its 225 components, 194 rose versus 29 that fell, with two flat.

The broader Topix gained 1.37% to 2,321.89. Among the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s 33 industry groups, only two fell - air transport and mining - but declines were small.

Transport equipment led advancers with a 2.73% jump.

The benchmark Japanese government bond yield rose to an eight-year high of 0.605% to start Monday trading, and then eased to 0.59%, after investors had the weekend to digest the BOJ’s de facto doubling of the policy ceiling under yield curve control (YCC) to 1%.

Japan’s Nikkei slides before BOJ policy decision; banks rally

“The phrase ‘ripping the band-aid off slowly’ comes to mind,” Tony Sycamore, a markets analyst at IG, said of Friday’s BOJ announcement. “It likely marks the first step in a prolonged exit from YCC and NIRP (negative interest rate policy) by early 2024.”

If the gain in yields remains subdued, with that on the 10-year not exceeding 0.7%, it should encourage equity investors to push the Nikkei toward 35,000, he said.

Other notable winners on Monday included Toyota Motor, up almost 3%, Uniqlo parent Fast Retailing, up 2.5%, and chip-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron , up 2.8%.

For the month, the Nikkei is on course to gain just 0.2%, but enough to take its win streak to seven months, the longest run since 2013.

US economy Tokyo stocks Japan's Nikkei

Comments

1000 characters

Japan’s Nikkei hits 4-week peak amid calm bond market, earnings boost

Chinese Vice Premier arrives

Dar informs Senate: Forex reserves rise to around $14bn

Number of income tax filers stands at 4.2m

44 killed by bomb blast at JUI-F gathering

ECC approves Rs10bn TSG for PMB&ALS

Sale tax law: expert approves of new definition of ‘tax fraud’

China names Jiang as new ambassador to Pakistan

China’s He to mark 10th anniversary of CPEC

Punjab projects soft-launched by PM

‘Prevention of Violent Extremism Bill 2023’ dropped after heavy criticism

Read more stories