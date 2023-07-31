BAFL 40.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.77%)
BIPL 18.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.07%)
BOP 4.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.71%)
CNERGY 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.9%)
DFML 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.17%)
DGKC 54.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.49%)
FABL 25.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
FCCL 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.58%)
FFL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
GGL 11.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 94.50 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (3.62%)
HUBC 85.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.53%)
HUMNL 5.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.48%)
LOTCHEM 27.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
MLCF 31.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
OGDC 97.25 Increased By ▲ 5.46 (5.95%)
PAEL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.17%)
PIBTL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
PIOC 90.35 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.32%)
PPL 76.20 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (5.25%)
PRL 17.07 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.47%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.9%)
SNGP 47.15 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (4.34%)
SSGC 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.93%)
TELE 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.88%)
TPLP 13.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 104.70 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.01%)
UNITY 26.89 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.9%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.88%)
BR100 4,852 Increased By 60.1 (1.25%)
BR30 17,242 Increased By 387.3 (2.3%)
KSE100 47,716 Increased By 638.5 (1.36%)
KSE30 17,069 Increased By 260.1 (1.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

China’s He to mark 10th anniversary of CPEC

AFP Published July 31, 2023 Updated July 31, 2023 09:28am

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng was due in the Pakistan capital on Sunday to mark the 10th anniversary of a mega economic plan that is the cornerstone of Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative.

Since its initiation in 2013, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has seen tens of billions of dollars funnelled into massive transport, energy and infrastructure projects.

But the project has also been hit by Pakistan struggling to keep up its financial obligations, as well as attacks on Chinese targets by militants.

‘Under CPEC various projects, including Gwadar port, have achieved full operational capacity’

“After a decade since its inception, CPEC has shown mixed results,” said Azeem Khalid, assistant professor of international relations at COMSATS University Islamabad.

“The primary goal of connecting China with the Arabian Sea is still relatively low in achievement for China. On the other hand, Pakistan has made notable progress in achieving short-term objectives.”

In recent years Beijing has been one of Islamabad’s most reliable foreign partners — readily providing financial assistance to bail out its often struggling neighbour.

Earlier this week, Beijing granted Pakistan a two-year rollover on a $2.4 billion loan, giving the debt-saddled nation much-needed breathing space as it tackles a balance-of-payments crisis.

An IMF report last year said China and its commercial banks held about 30 percent of Pakistan’s total external debt.

The two countries share a 596-kilometre (370-mile) frontier near the Siachen Glacier in the Karakoram Mountains, one of the world’s tallest ranges.

Pakistan politicians frequently trot out the phrase “stronger than the Himalayas, deeper than the ocean, and sweeter than honey” to portray the depth and closeness of the relationship with China.

But ties have been strained by numerous hurdles in recent years, including stalled or scaled-back CPEC projects.

The economic corridor presents an attractive gateway for China to access the Indian Ocean, but the safety and security of its workers has been a longstanding concern.

The corridor linking China’s far-western Xinjiang region with Pakistan’s strategic port of Gwadar in Balochistan has sparked claims that the vast influx of investment does not benefit locals.

China Pakistan gwadar port CPEC BRI CPEC Projects Pak China relations Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng

Comments

1000 characters
Tulukan Mairandi Jul 31, 2023 09:05am
He was welcomed by a big huge blast that killed 44 people. That should serve as a good enough warning to him.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

China’s He to mark 10th anniversary of CPEC

Chinese Vice Premier arrives

Dar informs Senate: Forex reserves rise to around $14bn

Number of income tax filers stands at 4.2m

44 killed by bomb blast at JUI-F gathering

ECC approves Rs10bn TSG for PMB&ALS

Sale tax law: expert approves of new definition of ‘tax fraud’

China names Jiang as new ambassador to Pakistan

Punjab projects soft-launched by PM

‘Prevention of Violent Extremism Bill 2023’ dropped after heavy criticism

Read more stories