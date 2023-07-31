Marriyum condemns violence against domestic worker

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has strongly condemned the incident of violence against a 14-year-old domestic worker Rizwana and demanded swift justice in the case.

The minister, in a news statement on Sunday, called the incident “shameful” and “condemnable.”

She emphasized that no society could tolerate such oppressive elements, especially when it involved child labor and the brutal treatment to young individuals like Rizwana.

Marriyum said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had directed Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Syed Mohsin Naqvi to take serious notice of the matter and ensure swift action to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, was committed to play its due role in ensuring that the accused were punished according to the law, she added.

She regretted that the courts were granting bails to the culprits instead of delivering justice to the innocent victim, Rizwana.

The minister stressed that delivering justice to Rizwana was a litmus test for the judiciary’s reputation.