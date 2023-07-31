Cheema seeks Judicial Commission’s inquiry into IUB scandal

BAHAWALPUR: Federal Minister for Food Security, Chaudhary Tariq Bashir Cheema has demanded of the government to establish Judicial Commission to conduct an inquiry into Islamia University Bahawalpur’s (IUB) scandal.

Talking to media persons, he said that he had written a letter to Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab to establish a Judicial Commission comprising more than one judge of the Lahore High Court (LHC) to conduct an inquiry into IUB’s scandal.

Wali Dad Cheema, the son of the Federal Minister, Chaudhary Tariq Bashir Cheema was also present in the media talk.

Cheema criticized his political opponents for levelling allegations against his son Wali Dad of being involved in IUB’s scandal. “It is a conspiracy hatched by my political rivals to air propaganda against me and my son on the pretext of IUB’s scandal,” he said. “I will get my son out of my home if he was found guilty in the inquiry to be conducted into IUB’s scandal,” he added.

He said that his family never remained involved in IUB’s affairs, adding that but his political opponents were behind the propaganda to defame him on the pretext of IUB’s scandal.

“I and my son are ready to appear before any inquiry committee or commission that would conduct an inquiry into IUB’s scandal,” he said.

He warned that he would file a defamation case against those who had been making false and baseless propaganda against him. He said that he never made any phone call to District Police Officer Bahawalpur over IUB’s affairs. He said that he had nothing to do with Ehsan Jutt case. “Ehsan Jutt had left Bahawalpur two and half years ago and I had nothing to do with his matter,” he said.

The Federal Minister supported the police action over IUB’s scandal. He demanded punishment for those involved in the scandal.