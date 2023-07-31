BAFL 40.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.78%)
BIPL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.6%)
BOP 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.95%)
CNERGY 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.9%)
DFML 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.17%)
DGKC 54.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.82%)
FABL 25.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.47%)
FCCL 12.18 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
FFL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
GGL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
HBL 94.25 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (3.34%)
HUBC 85.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.41%)
HUMNL 5.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.04%)
LOTCHEM 27.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
MLCF 31.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
OGDC 96.21 Increased By ▲ 4.42 (4.82%)
PAEL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.72%)
PIBTL 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
PIOC 90.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.1%)
PPL 75.30 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (4.01%)
PRL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.35%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.9%)
SNGP 46.80 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (3.56%)
SSGC 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.72%)
TELE 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.25%)
TPLP 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
TRG 104.71 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.02%)
UNITY 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
WTL 1.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,851 Increased By 58.7 (1.22%)
BR30 17,203 Increased By 348.8 (2.07%)
KSE100 47,655 Increased By 578.3 (1.23%)
KSE30 17,052 Increased By 243 (1.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Cheema seeks Judicial Commission’s inquiry into IUB scandal

APP Published 31 Jul, 2023 06:43am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

BAHAWALPUR: Federal Minister for Food Security, Chaudhary Tariq Bashir Cheema has demanded of the government to establish Judicial Commission to conduct an inquiry into Islamia University Bahawalpur’s (IUB) scandal.

Talking to media persons, he said that he had written a letter to Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab to establish a Judicial Commission comprising more than one judge of the Lahore High Court (LHC) to conduct an inquiry into IUB’s scandal.

Wali Dad Cheema, the son of the Federal Minister, Chaudhary Tariq Bashir Cheema was also present in the media talk.

Cheema criticized his political opponents for levelling allegations against his son Wali Dad of being involved in IUB’s scandal. “It is a conspiracy hatched by my political rivals to air propaganda against me and my son on the pretext of IUB’s scandal,” he said. “I will get my son out of my home if he was found guilty in the inquiry to be conducted into IUB’s scandal,” he added.

He said that his family never remained involved in IUB’s affairs, adding that but his political opponents were behind the propaganda to defame him on the pretext of IUB’s scandal.

“I and my son are ready to appear before any inquiry committee or commission that would conduct an inquiry into IUB’s scandal,” he said.

He warned that he would file a defamation case against those who had been making false and baseless propaganda against him. He said that he never made any phone call to District Police Officer Bahawalpur over IUB’s affairs. He said that he had nothing to do with Ehsan Jutt case. “Ehsan Jutt had left Bahawalpur two and half years ago and I had nothing to do with his matter,” he said.

The Federal Minister supported the police action over IUB’s scandal. He demanded punishment for those involved in the scandal.

Tariq Bashir Cheema Federal Minister judicial commission IUB Islamia University Bahawalpur IUB scandal

Comments

1000 characters

Cheema seeks Judicial Commission’s inquiry into IUB scandal

Chinese Vice Premier arrives

Dar informs Senate: Forex reserves rise to around $14bn

Number of income tax filers stands at 4.2m

44 killed by bomb blast at JUI-F gathering

ECC approves Rs10bn TSG for PMB&ALS

Sale tax law: expert approves of new definition of ‘tax fraud’

China names Jiang as new ambassador to Pakistan

China’s He to mark 10th anniversary of CPEC

Punjab projects soft-launched by PM

‘Prevention of Violent Extremism Bill 2023’ dropped after heavy criticism

Read more stories