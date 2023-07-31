BAFL 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.53%)
Punjab Police intensify campaign against fugitives abroad

Recorder Report Published 31 Jul, 2023 07:07am

LAHORE: Punjab Police has intensify the campaign against the fugitive proclaimed offenders of serious crimes including murder, attempted murder, dacoity and robbery of Punjab Police is underway rapidly, in continuation of which another dangerous A category proclaimed offender has been arrested on return from UAE.

According to details Abdul Razzaq was wanted in the case of murder, was arrested at the airport on his return from the United Arab Emirates. The name of Abdul Razzaq, who was wanted by Vehari Police, was included in the Provisional National Identification List (PNIL) by the Punjab Police.

The accused had shot and killed a citizen over a dispute in Vehari this year and fled abroad. The accused was handed over to the Vehari police for further legal action. The number of arrested dangerous proclaimed offenders POs has increased to 102.

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar while congratulating the police team that followed up on the arrest of the dangerous proclaimed offenders, said that the crackdown should be speeded up to arrest the dangerous POs who are absconding abroad with the cooperation of FIA, Interpol and other agencies.

The crackdown should be intensified and reports in this regard should be sent regularly to the Central Police Office.

Punjab police crimes IGP Usman Anwar

