PPP always focused on well-being of people: NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf reaffirmed on Sunday that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)’s top priority is the progress of the nation and people’s happiness.

He conveyed these thoughts while addressing the participants of a public meeting held in Chhapar village, a Union Council Kori Dolal. Provincial Assembly candidate Khurram Pervez Raja was also present on the occasion.

The speaker emphasized that the PPP had always focused on the well-being of the people.

He further stated that the party had relentlessly worked towards the nation’s development and will continue to sacrifice anything for the prosperity of the people in the future.

On this occasion, a significant number of people from Union Council Kori Dolal announced their formal joining of the PPP, saying goodbye to their previous parties.

Among those who joined were Raja Muhammad Irfan, Raja Muhammad Yasin, Raja Shahid Mahmood, Raja Muhammad Nauman, Raja Muhammad Sufian, Raja Wasim, Raja Abdul Wahab, Raja Umair Farooq, Raja Faisal, Raja Manzar, Raja Majid, Khalid Mahmood Raja, Raja Israr, Raja Sajjad, Raja Adeel, Raja Sajid, Raja Atif, Raja Abid Chohan, Raja Riaz Chohan, Raja Javed, Raja Khizer Hayat, Raja Azhar Mahmood, Raja Majid, Raja Sarfraz, Raja Naseer, and other individuals.

Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf warmly welcomed all those who joined the party and expressed gratitude to them for showing confidence in the party leadership.

He mentioned that under the guidance of the party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and President Asif Ali Zardari, the party was tirelessly working for the betterment of the people day and night.

He expressed the hope that in the upcoming elections, the PPP would achieve significant success.

He assured that every possible means would be employed to ensure the happiness of Pakistan’s people, especially in Gujar Khan.

The speaker stated that they were well aware of the challenges and hardships faced by the people and taking effective measures to provide them with necessary facilities.

He acknowledged the trust and confidence the people of Gujar Khan had placed in him by electing him as their representative in the parliament.

He pledged to continue raising their issues on every platform without any hesitation.

He affirmed that immediate and permanent solutions were taken to address the problems of his constituency, be it in education, roads, gas, electricity, or any other issues.

He promised to continue being the voice of his people in the future, ensuring that their fundamental needs were met without any difficulties.

He reiterated his commitment to take initiative for the resolution of problems faced by all those who have joined the party.

All those who joined the PPP commended Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf’s efforts for the happiness of his constituency and pledged to work together with him and the party for the progress and well-being of the country and the nation.