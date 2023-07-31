Ashura observed peacefully in Faisalabad division

FAISALABAD: Ashura Muharram was observed peacefully with religious solemnity and reverence throughout the Faisalabad division.

On this occasion, tight security arrangements were made along the routes of processions to avert any untoward incident. Caretaker Punjab Minister for Forest, planning and Environment/ In charge Muharram arrangements Bilal Afzal along with Commissioner Silwat Saeed, RPO Dr. Abid Khan, Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar and CPO Usman Akram Gondal were remained active whole the day and visited chowk clock tower, Central Amambargah Diglouspura, Sitiana road, Peoples Colony, Allama Iqbal Colony and other localities to check the security arrangement on the Ashura Muharram processions routs and they also supervised administrative and security arrangements at Chowk Clock Tower by staying there on sensitive time of main Processions and majlis. Members of District Peace Committee and other Ulema were also along with them.

Caretaker Punjab Minister, Commissioner, RPO, Deputy Commissioner and CPO also kept close liaison with Control Rooms. They visited the main control room at DC office and carried out monitoring of the security affairs on the routes with the help of CCTV Cameras. They visited the medical camps set up at Clock Tower and directed the health department and Rescue 1122 to provide best medical treatment to the mourners.

Talking to the media men, Caretaker Minister said that Ashura processions and majalis in the division were held in peaceful environment while ideal atmosphere of sectarian harmony was witnessed among all schools of thoughts in this connection. He said strict security arrangements were made by districts and police administration to avoid any incident. He told heavy contingents of police and other forces were deployed at all the entry and exit points in sensitive areas to ensure security of the people.

Caretaker Punjab Minister appreciated the remarkable role of Ulema, traders, media men and civil society for their exemplary cooperation to maintain peace during Ashura.

Commissioner said that Muharram arrangements had been made successful by following the coordinated strategy in order to ensuring peace and tranquility on Ashura Muharram. She lauded the sincere efforts of religious personalities of all sects, business community, media, organizers of processions and majalis, police, civil defence and other security agencies for playing their vital role for maintaining peace and religious harmony. She thanked Ulema and members of peace committee for extending all out cooperation to resolve some religious issues amicably.

RPO said that police had made foolproof security arrangements by deputing policemen, teams of elite force and quick response force also patrolled around the processions and majalis. He said that the stringent security arrangements were made including setting up security check points at short distances and everybody had to across layers of security for reaching the venues of processions.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner, RPO, Deputy Commissioner and CPO monitored the procession from roof of Municipal Library Dhobi Ghat and kept a close eye on security arrangements.

Later Commissioner and RPO paid visits to other districts Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot and monitored the arrangements. They also met with members of Peace Committees and Ulema from all sects. Commissioner appreciated the vibrant role of ulema and said that ulema of all sects had played their key role for promoting the sentiments of tolerance, religious harmony, unity, brotherhood and fraternity during Muharramul Harram.

Members of peace committees appreciated the foolproof security arrangements made by district administrations and police in connection with the Muharramul Harram and expressed their satisfaction for maintaining durable peace and religious harmony. Assistant Commissioners of Tehsils also remained present in field to look after the arrangements on Ashura day.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023