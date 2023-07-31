BAFL 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.27%)
BIPL 18.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.95%)
CNERGY 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
DFML 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.56%)
DGKC 54.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
FABL 25.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
FCCL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
FFL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
GGL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
HBL 94.50 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (3.62%)
HUBC 85.66 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.36%)
HUMNL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
KEL 2.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.17%)
LOTCHEM 27.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
MLCF 30.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.35%)
OGDC 95.25 Increased By ▲ 3.46 (3.77%)
PAEL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.27%)
PIBTL 4.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 90.50 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.49%)
PPL 75.50 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (4.28%)
PRL 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.53%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.77%)
SNGP 46.34 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.54%)
SSGC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.21%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.5%)
TPLP 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.75%)
TRG 104.60 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.92%)
UNITY 27.08 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.61%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.16%)
BR100 4,847 Increased By 54.8 (1.14%)
BR30 17,180 Increased By 325.8 (1.93%)
KSE100 47,583 Increased By 505.9 (1.07%)
KSE30 17,024 Increased By 215.4 (1.28%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China stocks post best week since Nov

Reuters Published 31 Jul, 2023 06:43am

SHANGHAI: China stocks jumped on Friday and logged their best week since November after the country’s top leaders pledged in the Politburo meeting held earlier this week to roll out further policy support to aid economic recovery.

Real estate and financials shares led gains on the day after China’s housing minister urged efforts to strengthen sector recovery.

China’s blue-chip CSI 300 Index surged 2.3% and the Shanghai Composite Index added 1.8% at close. The Hang Seng Index gained 1.4% and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index climbed 2.1%. For the week, the CSI 300 Index rose 4.5%, while the Hang Seng Index was up 4.4%.

“The relatively dovish tone of the Politburo meeting has improved sentiment, but quick follow-through with stimulus will be key to sustaining the momentum,” Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note.

China needs more effective implementation measures such as lower home mortgage rates and down-payment ratios for first-time home buyers to help spur home purchases, said Ni Hong, minister of housing and urban-rural development.

“This confirms an easing direction,” said J.P.Morgan analysts. “Overall, this move is reasonable, and we expect easing could intensify if sales remain weak.”

The CSI 300 Real Estate Index and the CSI Financials Index climbed 4.4% and 4.7%, respectively. Securities firms jumped 7.6% to outperform other sectors. Bloomberg News reported that China’s markets regulator consulted securities firms for possible measures to boost stocks.

Foreign investors bought a net 16.4 billion yuan ($2.29 billion) of Chinese stocks on Friday, sending the weekly net buying to 34.5 billion yuan, the biggest weekly inflow since January.

Tech giants listed in Hong Kong advanced 2.9% and gained 8.8% for the week, amid policy signs supporting the private sector. Shares in most other sectors also rose, with consumer staples and automobiles up 1.8% and 4.2%, respectively.

China stocks Hang Seng Index Shanghai Composite Index CSI 300 Index

Comments

1000 characters

China stocks post best week since Nov

Chinese Vice Premier arrives

Dar informs Senate: Forex reserves rise to around $14bn

Punjab projects soft-launched by PM

Number of income tax filers stands at 4.2m

44 killed by bomb blast at JUI-F gathering

ECC approves Rs10bn TSG for PMB&ALS

Sale tax law: expert approves of new definition of ‘tax fraud’

China’s He to mark 10th anniversary of CPEC

China names Jiang as new ambassador to Pakistan

‘Prevention of Violent Extremism Bill 2023’ dropped after heavy criticism

Read more stories