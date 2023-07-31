JI to hold protest demos against water shortage

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chapter Amir Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has announced protest demonstrations on July 31 against the deepening water crises in the megacity.

Addressing a press briefing here on Sunday, he accused that the Sindh government and the mayor of cutting “legitimate” domestic water connections in some selected areas of the city as a punishment for voting against the ruling party in the pretext of crackdown on illegal water connections.

He alleged that the Mayor targeted North Karachi, New Karachi and Surjani Town areas as a part of a ‘political vendetta’. He said the JI will expose this anti-citizen plan. He said that the 15-year rule of the PPP in Sindh is full with corruption and incompetence, resulting in the ongoing water crisis in the megacity.

He said that the acute shortage of water, coupled with unjust distribution of water, and patronizing the water theft and tanker mafia had irked the Karachiites.

He added that the JI is going to stage strong protest on the issues of acute water crisis.

He said the government was pressing the already hard-hit lower middle class in the society, whereas feudal lords were exempted from taxation. He said that Karachiites will not tolerate the recent hike in electricity tariff as it would affect a large number of Karachiites as fewer Karachiites fall under the category of consumes using less than 200 units.

