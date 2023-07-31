Ashura, flood: Rescue staff praised for providing excellent emergency cover

LAHORE: The Secretary Emergency Services Department (ESD) Dr Rizwan Naseer appreciated the rescuers who sacrificed their leaves to provide emergency cover to processions/ Majlis along with flood duties to evacuate the flood victims in flood-prone districts of Punjab.

He stated that Rescue 1122 provided emergency cover to 53614 mourners during the 3979 events of Ashura in Punjab. Among them, 52,266 mourners who sustained injuries due to flagellation were provided dressings and appropriate first aid, while 1345 with severe injuries and deep cuts were shifted to hospitals for advanced medical care.

The Secretary ESD expressed these views while chairing a video link meeting of the Post-Muharram review of all district emergency officers and senior rescue officers at Emergency Services Headquarters here on Sunday.

On this occasion, Provincial Monitoring Officer informed the Secretary ESD that Emergency Plans for Ashura were implemented in close coordination with Deputy Commissioners in all districts of Punjab.

