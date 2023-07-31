BAFL 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.88%)
BIPL 18.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.11%)
BOP 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.21%)
CNERGY 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
DFML 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.15%)
DGKC 54.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.41%)
FABL 25.71 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.06%)
FCCL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
FFL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
GGL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.32%)
HBL 90.77 Increased By ▲ 5.67 (6.66%)
HUBC 84.92 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (3.28%)
HUMNL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
KEL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
LOTCHEM 27.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.68%)
MLCF 31.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
OGDC 91.67 Increased By ▲ 4.87 (5.61%)
PAEL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.6%)
PIBTL 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
PIOC 90.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.79%)
PPL 72.73 Increased By ▲ 2.83 (4.05%)
PRL 16.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.77%)
SNGP 44.88 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.54%)
SSGC 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.04%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
TPLP 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.26%)
TRG 103.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.61%)
UNITY 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.51%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,852 Increased By 59.3 (1.24%)
BR30 17,183 Increased By 329 (1.95%)
KSE100 47,618 Increased By 540.6 (1.15%)
KSE30 17,041 Increased By 232.2 (1.38%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Ashura, flood: Rescue staff praised for providing excellent emergency cover

Recorder Report Published 31 Jul, 2023 07:45am

LAHORE: The Secretary Emergency Services Department (ESD) Dr Rizwan Naseer appreciated the rescuers who sacrificed their leaves to provide emergency cover to processions/ Majlis along with flood duties to evacuate the flood victims in flood-prone districts of Punjab.

He stated that Rescue 1122 provided emergency cover to 53614 mourners during the 3979 events of Ashura in Punjab. Among them, 52,266 mourners who sustained injuries due to flagellation were provided dressings and appropriate first aid, while 1345 with severe injuries and deep cuts were shifted to hospitals for advanced medical care.

The Secretary ESD expressed these views while chairing a video link meeting of the Post-Muharram review of all district emergency officers and senior rescue officers at Emergency Services Headquarters here on Sunday.

On this occasion, Provincial Monitoring Officer informed the Secretary ESD that Emergency Plans for Ashura were implemented in close coordination with Deputy Commissioners in all districts of Punjab.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Punjab floods Rescue 1122 flood victims Rescuers Ashura flood relief duties Rescue staff

Comments

1000 characters

Ashura, flood: Rescue staff praised for providing excellent emergency cover

Chinese Vice Premier arrives

Dar informs Senate: Forex reserves rise to around $14bn

Punjab projects soft-launched by PM

Number of income tax filers stands at 4.2m

44 killed by bomb blast at JUI-F gathering

‘Prevention of Violent Extremism Bill 2023’ dropped after heavy criticism

ECC approves Rs10bn TSG for PMB&ALS

Sale tax law: expert approves of new definition of ‘tax fraud’

China’s He to mark 10th anniversary of CPEC

China names Jiang as new ambassador to Pakistan

Read more stories