SFA, varsities ink MoU to improve food safety

Recorder Report Published 31 Jul, 2023 07:53am

KARACHI: The Signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Sindh Food Authority (SFA) and the universities took place at a local hotel.

The signing universities included Dow University of Health Science, Government College University Hyderabad, Quaid—Awam Engineering Science & Technology Shaheed Benazirabad, Iqra University Karachi, Sir Syed Engineering Science and Technology Karachi, Hamdard University Karachi.

This groundbreaking initiative is a testament to the joint commitment of Vice Chancellors, Director General of SFA, Director General PCSIR, Dean, Registrars, Head of Department (HODs), Directors, and Principals, Management of Nutritional International.

On the occasions, Vice Chancellors, Director General of both the Authorities, and other guests shared their thoughts on linkages of the academia with the SFA for the betterment of food safety and quality, nutritional value, and recognizing its significance in benefiting the community. The Vice Chancellors expressed their gratitude for the tremendous learning opportunities for their students by providing them internship opportunities as they gain practical experience and their association with the laboratories with the SFA.

DG PCSIR expressed that the Internship opportunities mark a significant milestone in the pursuit of food safety and quality and for this PCSIR also provides their services to them.

DG SFA conveyed his pleasure in affiliating with the Public & Private Universities of Karachi, Hyderabad, and Shaheed Benazirabad for this significant cause.

He also shared that SFA already established Food Testing laboratories at the District and Regional level with the universities across Sindh where Food Science, Food Engineering & Food Nutrition Departments exist, such as Karachi University, Sindh University, Jamshoro, Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam, and more.

Agha Fakhar Hussain, Director General, SFA also expressed his gratitude for the support of Nutrition International, highlighting the arduous journey that led to the establishment of the laboratories.

Zameer Haider (NPM-NI) said that this facility would provide students with practical exposure to testing, and it will also fill the gap between the academia and authorities.

