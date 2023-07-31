Liverpool fire four past Leicester in Singapore friendly

SINGAPORE: Liverpool geared up for the start of their new Premier League campaign with an impressive display in Singapore on Sunday as they thumped English rivals Leicester City 4-0 in a pre-season friendly.

Goals by Darwin Nunez, Bobby Clark and Diogo Jota in an eight-minute spell late in the first half gave the Reds a 3-0 lead at the interval.

Ben Doak then headed in their fourth midway through the second half to seal a thumping victory at the National Stadium.

With two weeks left before Liverpool kick off their Premier League season at Chelsea, manager Jurgen Klopp could reflect on a good day of preparation for his side.

“We had a lot of good moments but we can do better,” said the German.

“I’m absolutely fine (with how things went). The result was good, nobody was injured - just a few knocks - and the atmosphere during and after the game was top class. So yeah, it was a good day in the office.”

Liverpool face Bayern Munich in another pre-season friendly in Singapore on Wednesday while Leicester, who were relegated from the Premier League last season, are returning to England for the start of their Championship campaign against Coventry City next Sunday.

Leicester had the first big opportunity after nine minutes when Kasey McAteer’s through ball found Wilfred Ndidi behind the Liverpool defence but the Nigerian midfielder’s attempt was smothered by goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher at point-blank range.

Liverpool were denied an opening goal shortly afterwards when Nunez’s effort was ruled out for offside while Leicester goalkeeper Mads Hermansen did well to palm the ball away when Mohamed Salah attempted to find Jota with a low cross.

However, Liverpool’s pressure would finally pay off on the half-hour mark.