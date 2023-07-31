BAFL 39.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.76%)
BIPL 18.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
BOP 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.95%)
CNERGY 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.9%)
DFML 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.17%)
DGKC 54.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.18%)
FABL 25.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.47%)
FCCL 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
FFL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
GGL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
HBL 94.10 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (3.18%)
HUBC 85.61 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.3%)
HUMNL 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
KEL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.48%)
LOTCHEM 27.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 31.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
OGDC 95.85 Increased By ▲ 4.06 (4.42%)
PAEL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.17%)
PIBTL 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
PIOC 90.40 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.38%)
PPL 75.05 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (3.66%)
PRL 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.53%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.86%)
SNGP 46.76 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (3.47%)
SSGC 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.59%)
TELE 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.13%)
TPLP 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
TRG 104.80 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.11%)
UNITY 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.94%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.44%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By 53.4 (1.11%)
BR30 17,171 Increased By 316.3 (1.88%)
KSE100 47,619 Increased By 542 (1.15%)
KSE30 17,040 Increased By 231 (1.37%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Liverpool fire four past Leicester in Singapore friendly

AFP Published 31 Jul, 2023 06:43am

SINGAPORE: Liverpool geared up for the start of their new Premier League campaign with an impressive display in Singapore on Sunday as they thumped English rivals Leicester City 4-0 in a pre-season friendly.

Goals by Darwin Nunez, Bobby Clark and Diogo Jota in an eight-minute spell late in the first half gave the Reds a 3-0 lead at the interval.

Ben Doak then headed in their fourth midway through the second half to seal a thumping victory at the National Stadium.

With two weeks left before Liverpool kick off their Premier League season at Chelsea, manager Jurgen Klopp could reflect on a good day of preparation for his side.

“We had a lot of good moments but we can do better,” said the German.

“I’m absolutely fine (with how things went). The result was good, nobody was injured - just a few knocks - and the atmosphere during and after the game was top class. So yeah, it was a good day in the office.”

Liverpool face Bayern Munich in another pre-season friendly in Singapore on Wednesday while Leicester, who were relegated from the Premier League last season, are returning to England for the start of their Championship campaign against Coventry City next Sunday.

Leicester had the first big opportunity after nine minutes when Kasey McAteer’s through ball found Wilfred Ndidi behind the Liverpool defence but the Nigerian midfielder’s attempt was smothered by goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher at point-blank range.

Liverpool were denied an opening goal shortly afterwards when Nunez’s effort was ruled out for offside while Leicester goalkeeper Mads Hermansen did well to palm the ball away when Mohamed Salah attempted to find Jota with a low cross.

However, Liverpool’s pressure would finally pay off on the half-hour mark.

Liverpool Premier League campaign Leicester City

Comments

1000 characters

Liverpool fire four past Leicester in Singapore friendly

Chinese Vice Premier arrives

Dar informs Senate: Forex reserves rise to around $14bn

Number of income tax filers stands at 4.2m

44 killed by bomb blast at JUI-F gathering

ECC approves Rs10bn TSG for PMB&ALS

Sale tax law: expert approves of new definition of ‘tax fraud’

China names Jiang as new ambassador to Pakistan

China’s He to mark 10th anniversary of CPEC

Punjab projects soft-launched by PM

‘Prevention of Violent Extremism Bill 2023’ dropped after heavy criticism

Read more stories