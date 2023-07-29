Three terrorists killed in Khyber, South Waziristan District: ISPR

At least three terrorists were killed by security forces in Khyber and South Waziristan District, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

In a press release, the ISPR said that on July 27, an exchange of fire occurred between security personnel and terrorists in the Bagh area of Khyber district.

‘‘Own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location. Resultantly, 1 terrorist sniper got killed. Weapon and ammunition was also recovered from the killed terrorist,’’ the military’s media affairs wing said.

The statement further said that on July 28, in another ‘‘fierce encounter’’ between troops and terrorists in general area Gomal Zam, South Waziristan District, two terrorists were killed.

‘‘The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces as well as killing of innocent citizens,’’ ISPR said.

Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area, the press release said, adding that locals of the area appreciated the operation and ‘‘expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism’’.

Pakistan has seen an uptick in terror activities, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan following Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan’s announcement of ending its ceasefire with the government in November last year.