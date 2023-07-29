BAFL 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.88%)
BIPL 18.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.11%)
BOP 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.21%)
CNERGY 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
DFML 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.15%)
DGKC 54.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.41%)
FABL 25.71 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.06%)
FCCL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
FFL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
GGL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.32%)
HBL 90.77 Increased By ▲ 5.67 (6.66%)
HUBC 84.92 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (3.28%)
HUMNL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
KEL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
LOTCHEM 27.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.68%)
MLCF 31.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
OGDC 91.67 Increased By ▲ 4.87 (5.61%)
PAEL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.6%)
PIBTL 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
PIOC 90.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.79%)
PPL 72.73 Increased By ▲ 2.83 (4.05%)
PRL 16.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.77%)
SNGP 44.88 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.54%)
SSGC 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.04%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
TPLP 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.26%)
TRG 103.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.61%)
UNITY 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.51%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,792 Increased By 49.4 (1.04%)
BR30 16,854 Increased By 406.4 (2.47%)
KSE100 47,077 Increased By 394.5 (0.85%)
KSE30 16,809 Increased By 116.9 (0.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Three terrorists killed in Khyber, South Waziristan District: ISPR

BR Web Desk Published July 29, 2023 Updated July 29, 2023 03:10pm

At least three terrorists were killed by security forces in Khyber and South Waziristan District, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

In a press release, the ISPR said that on July 27, an exchange of fire occurred between security personnel and terrorists in the Bagh area of Khyber district.

‘‘Own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location. Resultantly, 1 terrorist sniper got killed. Weapon and ammunition was also recovered from the killed terrorist,’’ the military’s media affairs wing said.

Three terrorists killed in exchange of fire in North Waziristan: ISPR

The statement further said that on July 28, in another ‘‘fierce encounter’’ between troops and terrorists in general area Gomal Zam, South Waziristan District, two terrorists were killed.

‘‘The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces as well as killing of innocent citizens,’’ ISPR said.

Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area, the press release said, adding that locals of the area appreciated the operation and ‘‘expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism’’.

Pakistan has seen an uptick in terror activities, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan following Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan’s announcement of ending its ceasefire with the government in November last year.

ISPR Pakistan Army South Waziristan District

Comments

1000 characters

Three terrorists killed in Khyber, South Waziristan District: ISPR

Over Rs50,000 cash withdrawals thru credit cards/ATMs: Non-filers to pay 0.6pc WHT: FBR

Caretaker prime minister: Only politicians on PPP-PML(N) shortlist for slot

China approves 60 more G-B orchards for cherry import

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka invites Japan to resume investment

Bangladesh police clash with protesters blockading capital

Energy ministry (PD): ECC approves Rs2.275bn TSG for uplift schemes’ execution

Fed officials spar over banking reform in rare open meeting

Court’s permission mandatory: Extracting data from suspect’s phone illegal: LHC

Export of Ukrainian grain: African leaders urge Putin to return to deal

Read more stories