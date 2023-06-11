AVN 50.85 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.65%)
Three terrorists killed in exchange of fire in North Waziristan: ISPR

  • Sanitisation operation underway to eliminate other terrorists in area, the military's media wing says
Published 11 Jun, 2023 12:17pm

At least three terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in the general Miran Shah area in North Waziristan district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Sunday.

The military's media wing said that three soldiers were also martyred in the intense exchange of fire that took place on the night between June 9 and 10.

"Own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and resultantly three terrorists were sent to hell, while four terrorists were injured. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists," the ISPR said.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Subedar Asghar Ali, 40, Sepoy Naseem Khan, 26, and Sepoy Muhammad Zaman, 22.

The ISPR further stated that a sanitisation operation was being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

"Armed forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve," it reiterated.

Last week, two soldiers of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom while two terrorists were killed in a gunbattle in the tribal district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) tribal district.

ISPR

