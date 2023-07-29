BAFL 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.88%)
Youm-e-Ashur being observed today

  • Mourning processions were taken out in all cities and towns
BR Web Desk Published July 29, 2023 Updated July 29, 2023 12:29pm

Youm-e-Ashur, the 10th of Muharram-ul-Haram is being observed on Saturday across the country to pay homage to the sacrifice rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A.) and his devoted companions in Karbala.

Mourning processions were taken out in all cities and towns, while Ulema and Zakireen will highlight teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A.).

Elaborate security arrangements have been made to avoid any untoward incident during the mourning processions.

President Dr Arif Alvi said that incident of Karbala gives a message to Muslims that they should be ready to offer any sacrifice for the promotion of high values and principles of Islam.

In his message, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the day reminds us that standing against oppression is the moral duty of a Muslim.

“Imam Husain’s sacrifice teaches us the priceless lesson of unshakable faith, righteousness and justice, “ Radio Pakistan quoted the PM as saying.

Muharram processions

