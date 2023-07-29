Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

At least 8 killed, 12 injured as van carrying tourists plunges into ravine near Babusar top

PM Shehbaz arrives in UAE to condole death of President Sheikh Mohamed’s brother

ECP temporarily suspends PTI chief’s warrant in contempt case

Palestinian people: Pakistan urges UNSC to hold Israel accountable for crimes

Energy ministry (PD): ECC approves Rs2.275bn TSG for uplift schemes’ execution

Fed officials spar over banking reform in rare open meeting

