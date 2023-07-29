BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from July 28, 2023
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- At least 8 killed, 12 injured as van carrying tourists plunges into ravine near Babusar top
- PM Shehbaz arrives in UAE to condole death of President Sheikh Mohamed’s brother
- ECP temporarily suspends PTI chief’s warrant in contempt case
- Palestinian people: Pakistan urges UNSC to hold Israel accountable for crimes
- Energy ministry (PD): ECC approves Rs2.275bn TSG for uplift schemes’ execution
- Fed officials spar over banking reform in rare open meeting
