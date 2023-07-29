BAFL 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.88%)
BIPL 18.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.11%)
BOP 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.21%)
CNERGY 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
DFML 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.15%)
DGKC 54.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.41%)
FABL 25.71 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.06%)
FCCL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
FFL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
GGL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.32%)
HBL 90.77 Increased By ▲ 5.67 (6.66%)
HUBC 84.92 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (3.28%)
HUMNL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
KEL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
LOTCHEM 27.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.68%)
MLCF 31.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
OGDC 91.67 Increased By ▲ 4.87 (5.61%)
PAEL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.6%)
PIBTL 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
PIOC 90.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.79%)
PPL 72.73 Increased By ▲ 2.83 (4.05%)
PRL 16.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.77%)
SNGP 44.88 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.54%)
SSGC 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.04%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
TPLP 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.26%)
TRG 103.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.61%)
UNITY 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.51%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,792 Increased By 49.4 (1.04%)
BR30 16,854 Increased By 406.4 (2.47%)
KSE100 47,077 Increased By 394.5 (0.85%)
KSE30 16,809 Increased By 116.9 (0.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Palestinian people: Pakistan urges UNSC to hold Israel accountable for crimes

APP Published 29 Jul, 2023 05:28am

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan has urged the UN Security Council to “fully and forcefully” implement its resolutions on the Middle East conflict that give the right of self-determination to the Palestinian people.

Speaking in the 15-member Council, Ambassador Munir Akram also strongly condemned the recent large-scale Israeli military operations in Jenin in occupied Palestinian West Bank, and called for holding Israel accountable for its “grave human rights violations and crimes in occupied Palestine.”

“Unfortunately,” the Pakistani envoy said, “the killing of children, women and men continues in occupied Palestine with complete impunity.” He added, “The rule of law can be upheld only if it is applied universally and consistently, without exceptions or double standards.”

Resolutions on Kashmir, Palestine: UN body urged to opt for bold moves to ensure enforcement

Ambassador Akram regretted that the Security Council had not been able to exercise its primary responsibility for the maintenance of international peace and security in occupied Palestine.

“Given the erga-omnes character of the right of self-determination,” the Pakistani envoy said it was also incumbent on all States to ensure that any impediment to the exercise of the right to self-determination by the Palestinian people is immediately terminated.

He said that on 5 July, three Special Rapporteurs of the United Nations Human Rights Council stated that Israeli attacks against the Jenin refugee camp may constitute a war crime and had no justification under international law. The impunity that Israel has enjoyed for its acts of violence over decades only fuels and intensifies the recurring cycle of violence.

The Special Rapporteurs also called for Israel to be held accountable under international law.

The Pakistani envoy said the continuing expansion of Israeli settlements in the occupied territories and the expulsion and evictions of Palestinians from their properties are illegal and grave violations of Council resolutions and international law, including humanitarian law.

“The international community cannot accept the fait accompli Israel is seeking to impose with the design to perpetuate its forcible occupation and destroy Palestinian nationhood,” Ambassador Akram said.

“There will be no durable peace in the Holy land until the creation of an independent, viable and contiguous State of Palestine, established on the basis of pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.”

Opening the debate on the situation in the troubled region, Khaled Khiari, Assistant Secretary-General for Middle East, Asia and the Pacific in the Departments of Political and Peace building Affairs and Peace Operations, said that from 27 June through 24 July in the occupied West Bank, 25 Palestinians, including 5 children, were killed, and 249 Palestinians were injured by Israeli security forces. According to Israel, 2 Israeli security forces personnel were killed while another 39 Israelis were injured by Palestinians.

This deterioration is taking place alongside ongoing unilateral steps that undermine a two-State solution, the absence of a peace process and the continuing economic challenges facing Palestinians and the Palestinian Authority, he stressed.

On 3 and 4 July in the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, Israeli security forces carried out an operation marked by multiple drone strikes and over 1,000 ground troops. Twelve Palestinians, including four children, were killed and over 140 injured — the most in a single operation in the West Bank since the United Nations began tracking casualties in 2005. Palestinian Islamic Jihad al-Quds Brigades claimed 8 of the 12 fatalities as members, including children.

Israeli settler violence continues, albeit not at the scale witnessed in June, he pointed out, reminding Israel of its responsibility to abide by international humanitarian law when carrying out security measures.

The funding gap faced by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) is of grave concern, Khiari went on to say, urging the international community to contribute the $200 million the Agency urgently needs to maintain services from September onwards.

Pakistan Israel UN UNITED NATIONS Palestine UNSC Munir Akram human rights violations occupied West Bank UNSC resolutions crimes Palestinian People Ambassador Munir Akram

Comments

1000 characters

Palestinian people: Pakistan urges UNSC to hold Israel accountable for crimes

Over Rs50,000 cash withdrawals thru credit cards/ATMs: Non-filers to pay 0.6pc WHT: FBR

Caretaker prime minister: Only politicians on PPP-PML(N) shortlist for slot

Arrest warrants for PTI chief suspended by ECP

Energy ministry (PD): ECC approves Rs2.275bn TSG for uplift schemes’ execution

Fed officials spar over banking reform in rare open meeting

China approves 60 more G-B orchards for cherry import

Youm-e-Ashur today

Court’s permission mandatory: Extracting data from suspect’s phone illegal: LHC

Syria payments: American families of IS victims sue cement maker Lafarge

Read more stories