PM Shehbaz arrives in UAE to condole death of President Sheikh Mohamed’s brother

  • Information Minister says the premier would meet the UAE president during his brief trip
BR Web Desk Published July 28, 2023 Updated July 28, 2023 08:35pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday arrived in United Arab Emirates (UAE) on one-day visit to condole the death of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the brother of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Pakistan’s ambassador to UAE, Emirati officials and personnel of Pakistan embassy greeted the prime minister.

Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar and Special Assistant to PM Tariq Fatimi accompanied the prime minister, who will visit the royal palace to offer his condolences.

Earlier today, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb announced that the premier would meet the UAE president during his brief trip and extend condolences to the latter on behalf of the Pakistani nation.

The UAE Presidential Court had announced Sheikh Saeed’s death in an obituary notice published by state news agency WAM on Thursday. It also said that a three-day mourning period would be observed, with flags flown at half-mast across the country, from July 27 to July 29.

Soon after the official announcement , PM Shehbaz expressed his grief at the news and extended condolences to the royal family and the people of UAE.

