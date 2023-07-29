BAFL 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.88%)
Arrest warrants for PTI chief suspended by ECP

NNI Published 29 Jul, 2023 05:28am

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued a written verdict of July 25 hearing in which it suspended the arrest warrant for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief in a contempt case.

In the written order, the ECP suspended non-bailablearrest warrants for the PTI chief in the contempt case.

The PTI chief has been summoned in personal capacity before the election commission on August 2. Moreover, the commission also accepted the request of the PTI chairman’s lawyer for the provision of case records.

Contempt case: ECP defers Imran Khan’s indictment till Aug 2

The commission ordered the concerned wing for providing relevant records to the PTI chief’s counsels and temporarily suspended the non-bailable arrest warrant.

On July 24, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had issued non-bailable arrest warrant for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman in contempt case. The non-bailable warrants were issued in the case related to the contempt of Election Commission of Pakistan. The ECP ordered police to arrest and produce the PTI chairman.

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had decided to indict former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman, Fawad Chaudhry and Asad Umar in a case related to the contempt of the electoral body.

In August 2022, the ECP issued notices to Imran Khan and others for allegedly using “intemperate” language against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja and the electoral watchdog.

The political leaders repeatedly lambasted the commission and CEC Sikandar Raja and termed electoral body as a “subsidiary of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz”.

A four-member commission headed by Sindh member Nisar Durrani announced the reserved verdict on the reservations raised by the PTI.

