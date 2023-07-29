BAFL 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.88%)
Masood Khan meets key US lawmakers to boost ties

APP Published 29 Jul, 2023 05:28am

WASHINGTON: Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Masood Khan, held separate meetings with three key US lawmakers to discuss Islamabad-Washington relations, economic partnership, defence ties, and security collaboration, said a Pakistani embassy press release.

Ambassador Khan, conferred with Senator Todd Young, who serves on Committees on Finance. Foreign Relations, Commerce, Science & Transportation, and Small Business and Entrepreneurship; Congressman Mike Rogers, Chairman of the Armed Services Committee, and Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, Deputy Chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, also discussed climate adaptation and mitigation as well as regional developments.

“Met with pleasure Senator Todd Young @SenToddYoung, a great leader from Indiana, to explore ways to strengthen Pak-US economic partnership. Discussed issues related to regional security,” the Ambassador tweeted after the meeting.

Masood Khan also discussed the same subjects with Congressman Rogers, Chairman Armed Services Committee. The two sides agreed to continue their talks.

