Processions taken out under tight security in Capital

ISLAMABAD: Strict security measures were taken in the federal capital as mourners observed the 9th of Muharram to commemorate the supreme sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions.

Processions were taken out from the different parts of the city. The main procession was taken out from central Imambargah Asna-e-Ashri located at sector G-6/2. Mourners of the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi took part in the Majlis and procession to commemorate the great sacrifice rendered by the martyr of Karbala.

Early in the day, small processions started gathering at Markazi Imambargah in the morning from various parts of the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi. Sermon was delivered to mourners by the religious scholars and rich tributes were paid to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

Mobile networks remained suspended in the city and internet service was also disrupted to ensure foolproof security.

The religious scholars highlighted the significance of the day and shed light on the sacrifices rendered by Imam Hussain (RA) and his followers to uphold the sanctity of Islam. Later, the big procession was taken out from the Markazi Imambargah that passed through its traditional routes and culminated at the same Imambargah. The processions reached their destination in the evening. The mourners were taking big Alums in their hands and lamented in a high-pitched voice.

Mourners recited Nohas, Marsias, and Salaams in honor of Imam Hussain and his companions who rendered unprecedented sacrifices in Karbala for truth and spreading the message of Islam. Many of the mourners were barefooted. Markazi Zanjeer Zani was held in the procession while Alums and Zuljinnah accompanied the procession. The procession culminated peacefully.

Strict security measures were taken by the capital police in and around the Markazi Imambargah, G-6/2, as well as on the set route of the mourning procession. The persons entering the security circles of Markazi Imambargah were checked and body-searched at four different stages by the scouts of Imambargah and the police.

As many as 14000 security personnel including city police, Pakistan ranger, and Frontier Constabulary (FC) security personnel of Islamabad were deployed on the occasion. The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration installed walk-through gates at three levels to check the individuals entering the procession. The capital police, a large number of volunteers belonging to the peace committee, and scouts strictly checked the mourners before entering the venue.

The law enforcement agencies have blocked all roads and streets leading to the main Imambargah, the route of the main procession, and roads were closed for traffic.

Law enforcement officials were guarding the procession routes, standing on the rooftops of different buildings.

The district administration has put on high alert all hospitals in the city. Ambulances and firefighting vehicles were also deployed on the main route. The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has also made special arrangements to ensure security.

