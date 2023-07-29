Nestlé, PWWF inaugurate N4HK room for nutrition awareness

LAHORE: Nestlé Pakistan inaugurated the Nestlé for Healthier Kids (N4HK) room in Punjab Workers Welfare Fund (PWWF) Higher Secondary Girls School at Sahukimalian near Sheikhupura to foster and promote nutrition awareness.

N4HK is the company’s global nutritional awareness initiative which supports, teachers and caregivers on their journey to raise healthier kids through a curriculum-based education program promoting healthy nutrition, hydration, hygiene and active lifestyle.

Talking about the partnership, Jason Avanceña, CEO, Nestlé Pakistan said, “Our association with PWWF goes back more than 5 years and it’s a testament to our larger creating shared value efforts to be a force for good in our communities.”

He added, “We started N4HK training at PWWF Girls School Multan in early 2016 and since then we have jointly worked together to strengthen this partnership with every passing year with more teacher training and development of N4HK room in Lahore and now here in Sahukimalian.”

